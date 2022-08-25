...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Deal reached to address 2 leaking nuke waste tanks
SPOKANE (AP) — A deal to address two nuclear waste storage tanks that are leaking radioactive materials into the soil in Washington state was reached Thursday between the state and the U.S. Department of Energy.
The waste is left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland.
From World War II through the Cold War, Hanford produced more than 70 tons of plutonium, including for the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, at the end of World War II. When plutonium production ceased in 1989, the site’s mission shifted to cleaning up the chemical and radioactive waste left behind, including 56 million gallons of waste stored in 177 giant underground tanks.
The Department of Energy announced in April 2021 that Tank B-109 was leaking waste into the surrounding soil. Tank T-111 was discovered to be leaking in 2013.
“It’s been a priority for the state of Washington to address leaking tanks in a way that protects nearby communities and the Columbia River,” said Ecology Department Director Laura Watson. “We know that ongoing vigilance and commitment will be needed to fully address these risks.”
But state Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle, a long-time Hanford critic, noted the deal could allow the tanks to leak for years.
“Letting a high-level nuclear waste tank continue to leak for years or decades is a dereliction of our state’s duty to protect our Columbia River, protect our groundwater, to enforce our most fundamental hazardous waste laws and adds to the history of violating Treaty rights at Hanford,” said Pollet, director of watchdog group Heart of America Northwest.
The Department of Energy manages the nation’s largest collection of radioactive waste, located on the 580-square mile Hanford site.
