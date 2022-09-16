MOUNT VERNON — A blackberry pie baked by 96-year-old Elma Johnson brought in $60,000 on Sept. 10 at the Hospice of the Northwest Foundation’s annual Ports of Call Gala and Auction.
Johnson has been baking pies for the auction since 2011. To date, they have brought in about $170,000 for Hospice of the Northwest, said foundation Stewardship and Annual Fund Manager Jennifer Pitner.
Pitner said the pie was first sold Sept. 10 for $30,000 and then as is tradition individual slices were re-auctioned off for an additional $30,000.
“It’s a little mind-boggling to get $60,000 for Hospice,” Johnson said.
She said that bakeries used to bring in fancy desserts, but everyone always seemed to love her pies the most.
Johnson’s first pie sold for $300, said Johnson’s daughter Susan Dahl, and the pies have sold for more and more every year since.
“From that point on they didn’t let her off the hook,” Dahl said. “They knew they had something good.”
Dahl was shocked when the final bid was placed.
“We were just bursting with pride. We knew it would sell, but not for that much,” Dahl said. “It’s just a symbol of the generosity of the people in the Skagit Valley.”
Originally, Johnson baked the pies for the auction because she enjoyed helping her community.
However, after receiving help from Hospice of the Northwest when her husband died, and again when her daughter died of breast cancer, the organization became that much more dear to her.
Dahl said the kindness of the hospice worker who helped the family when her sister died is something she will never forget.
Executive Director of Hospice of the Northwest Bob Laws said Johnson is a “treasured member of the hospice family,” pointing out that her son who died in January was a former medical director for Hospice of the Northwest.
Pitner said she believes the pie sold at this year’s auction broke the Guinness World Record for the most expensive pie sold at auction. The current record is $3,100.
Money raised at the auction goes to help Hospice of the Northwest pay for various types of care that often are not covered by insurance.
“The auction is crucial for Hospice of the Northwest to offer services outside of the standard hospice benefit, such as massage, music, community, bereavement and uncompensated care,” Laws said. “The proceeds from the pie not only improve patient care, they also provide us with a reminder of our rich history of taking care of hospice patients in our community for nearly 35 years.”
The Sept. 10 auction brought in $380,000, which is a new record.
