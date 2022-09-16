MOUNT VERNON — A blackberry pie baked by 96-year-old Elma Johnson brought in $60,000 on Sept. 10 at the Hospice of the Northwest Foundation’s annual Ports of Call Gala and Auction.

Johnson has been baking pies for the auction since 2011. To date, they have brought in about $170,000 for Hospice of the Northwest, said foundation Stewardship and Annual Fund Manager Jennifer Pitner.

— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.