SEATTLE — Washington state's first auction of greenhouse-gas pollution allowances has generated an estimated $300 million as companies, consumers and the Legislature get a glimpse of the cost of emitting greenhouse gases that are increasing climate catastrophes.

On Tuesday the Department of Ecology announced it had sold all of its almost 6.2 million allowances, each representing one metric ton of greenhouse-gas emissions, The Seattle Times reported.


