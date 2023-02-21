Maritza Sanchez had the opportunity Tuesday to ask Gov. Jay Inslee a question prior to performing for Latino Legislature Day. She used her platform to ask if any funding would be coming to agriculture workers in the community.
The Mount Vernon folklórico dancers pose for a photo Tuesday with Mount Vernon City Council woman Iris Carias, teacher Ramon Rivas and Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco after Carias accepted an award from the Latino Civic Alliance.
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon High School’s mariachi ballet folklórico dancers had the opportunity Tuesday to speak with Gov. Jay Inslee over Zoom, then perform as part of the online Latino Legislative Day.
Three students had the opportunity to ask Inslee questions prior to performing.
“I really think it’s important for students to know our elected officials and that they have a voice,” Mount Vernon mariachi teacher Ramon Rivera said. “My goal is to give students a platform.”
Karla Estevez used her time to invite Inslee to Mount Vernon to see the dancers live, an offer Inslee said he would like to accept.
“This gives us a chance to be heard,” Estevez said about being able to speak directly to Inslee.
Verenice Ochoa, president of Mount Vernon Mariachi, asked Inslee how he felt about the growing folklórico and mariachi programs.
Inslee said there was more of a reason to love the programs than just the entertainment value. It provides students with lessons on teamwork, confidence and communication.
Maritza Sanchez, president of Mount Vernon folklórico, asked about if any funding was going to come to help the agricultural workers in the community.
Sanchez said that asking the governor a question was nerve-wracking, but it felt good to be able to do something that not many others have a chance to do.
“It was great to hear the youth have a voice,” Rivera said. “These are all issues that affect them.”
The dancers then had the opportunity to kick off the statewide event with a performance.
“(This event) does make a difference,” Sanchez said.
Ochoa and Estevez echoed the same sentiment, saying that as young Latinas it was nice to be heard by someone in a position such as Inslee.
After the performance Mount Vernon City Council woman Iris Carias was recognized with the Latino Legislative Day Civic Award.
Carias is the first Latina elected to the Mount Vernon City Council, said Rivera, and has been a pillar in the community.
“You can ask anyone about Miss Iris,” Sanchez said. “Everyone in the community knows who she is.”
Rivera referred to her as a hero to the local Latino community.
“She deserves state recognition because she works tirelessly for the workers,” he said. “We couldn’t ask for a better person to receive the award.”
