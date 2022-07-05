The Anacortes Police Department responded to 216 calls between Friday, June 24, and Thursday, June 30. These are some of them:
Friday, June 24
• An Anacortes man said he had left black bags containing his clothes and a cigarette rolling machine next to a light pole at the corner of 9th Street and Market Street. When he returned to the spot where he left them, they were gone. He insisted the bags had been stolen by a couple who had been stalking him for five years through four cities. The officer checked, and there are no records of the people he mentioned.
• An Anacortes man reported that his bank-issued debit card was stolen from his incoming mailbox. Whoever took the card had used a phone number to activate the card in the early morning hours and had made several cash withdrawals and a purchase at Best Buy. The man agreed to obtain records showing the times and locations of the transactions so surveillance footage can be obtained.
• An Anacortes woman reported that the front and rear license plates had been removed from her motorhome on M Avenue overnight.
• An Anacortes woman reported a mail theft in the 1800 block of Lea Place. An officer contacted her, and she advised that she had been on vacation and discovered her mail that was supposed to be redirected to the post office had been stolen. She contacted her bank and credit card company.
Saturday, June 25
• There was a report of a single shot fired to the north of the 4300 block of Shelby Court. An officer checked the area but observed no activity. The sound was most likely fireworks, according to the officer’s report.
• An officer was sent to Island Health in reference to a suspicious subject reportedly taking pictures of cleaning staff through an exterior window. Security requested the subject be trespassed. Officers responded and found a 29-year-old Mount Vernon man who said he was trying to access hospital Wi-Fi. Officers gave him the trespass notice.
• Police and the Anacortes Fire Department responded to a hot tub on fire on 36th Street.
Sunday, June 26
• An Anacortes woman called regarding a man on the corner of 12th and Commercial with an anti-Republican sign that made use of a curse word. She said the man was yelling and cursing at passing traffic. She was concerned about her children witnessing what was happening. An officer checked the area and did not see any physical or verbal aggression.
Monday, June 27
• A Mount Vernon man reported a theft of gas from his box truck located in the 3100 block of T Avenue. He said about 15 to 20 gallons of regular gasoline was siphoned out of the truck overnight. He did not have cameras on the area but planned to check with neighbors to see if they have any.
• An Anacortes man reported that his catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle he left at a storage facility since earlier in June. He estimated the total damage to be $4,000 and advised that the store facilty’s management was going through surveillance footage.
• There was a complaint of an aggressive chihuahua belonging to an owner who likes to argue, in the area of 40th Street and Broadview Drive. An officer attempted to call the reporting party without success.
Tuesday, June 28
• A Mount Vernon man reported damage done overnight to equipment at a location on H Avenue. He said he had last been there the previous night, and when he arrived in the morning, he noticed that the chain and padlock used to secure the gate were missing. He observed that two metal panels for the propane power generator had been pried off and were on the ground. No other damage was found.
Wednesday, June 29
• The same reporting party from the day before called to report that he had installed a new chain to secure the gate and had placed two new metal panels over the generator. He reported that he had returned the morning of June 29 and noticed that the new chain had been cut off and the panels were back on the ground, though nothing appeared to be missing.
Thursday, June 30
• An Anacortes man reported that he had tried to subscribe to a streaming service and provided his debit card information to a representative. He said that some time after that, it was requested that he obtain Target gift cards to further the process. He obtained four cards with a total of $1,500 on them and provided the card numbers to the representative. He said that following this interaction, the correspondence continued and $9,500 was put into his account, and he was advised that he needed to withdraw this money and place it into a cryptocurrency ATM, at which time he would provide the crypto information to the person he was speaking with. He said he attempted to do this but was unable to figure out how to. He said he called the help number on the ATM and explained the situation, at which time the call taker suggested that he call law enforcement. He said he still had the money that had been placed into his account. His bank advised that it had already frozen his compromised debit card and associated accounts. Prior to the man departing contact with the responding officer, one of the scam numbers called the man back and the responding officer spoke with the man on the phone, claiming to be “Peter Martin.” He said that the Anacortes man needed to go to the crypto ATM and return the money to its rightful owner. The officer advised that the man would be conducting all further business regarding this matter in person. This seemed to upset the man on the phone, and the officer ended the call after several minutes of disagreement from the man.
– Anacortes Police Department
