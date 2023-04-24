WECU expands into Skagit CountyWECU credit union is opening a branch Tuesday in Mount Vernon, according to a news release.
The new location is at 1835 Riverside Drive, #104.
About 6,800 WECU members live in Skagit County. The credit union has already been an active community partner, sponsoring events such as the Downtown Mount Vernon Annual Holiday Parade and the Skagit Home and Garden Show, according to the release.
“This strategic decision reflects our commitment to serving our membership,” WECU President and CEO Jennifer Kutcher said in the release. “We are excited to enhance the service they receive and look forward to welcoming new members from the area to WECU.”
According to the release, the credit union intends to help sponsor more local events, coordinate staff volunteer events and provide academic support to local education-based organizations.
Bellingham Cold Storage expands into countyTwo new Bellingham Cold Storage facilities will be opening June 1 in Burlington.
A cold storage facility at 301 S. Walnut St. will be able to accommodate frozen products that require receiving, storage and distribution services, according to a news release.
The second facility will be dry storage, and will accommodate dry goods and materials that are integral to food processing and value-added activities. This warehouse will be at 1600 Port Drive.
“The increased demand for our services is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest levels of customer satisfaction possible,” President and CEO Doug Thomas said. “ ... We are excited to be a supportive part of the Skagit Valley business community.”
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
