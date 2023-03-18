BLAINE — The Burlington-Edison High School baseball team was held to six hits Friday in a 5-3 nonconference loss to Blaine.
Five of the hits were singles. The lone exception was a double by Tyler Walker.
The Tigers led 1-0 after scoring a first-inning run on a single by Levi Koopmans, but trailed 5-2 going into the seventh inning.
In the final inning, they scored a run after a hit batter and a single, but could get no more.
Burlington-Edison is 2-1.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 5,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1
LYNDEN — The Hurricanes were beaten by the Lyncs in a nonconference game.
Mount Vernon Christian's Jordan Feddema went 2-for-3, while Jake Feddema and Nate Symmank split time on the mound.
Jake Feddema allowed one walk and no hits over his three innings of work.
"Our pitchers did a great job controlling the game and competing every pitch," Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said. "They threw a strikes and it gave our whole team confidence."
Mount Vernon Christian is 0-2.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 13,
Cascade Bruins 3
EVERETT — Veanna Lanphere reached base four times as the Cubs beat the Bruins in the nonconference game.
Lanphere was 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBI, two walks and was hit by a pitch. She scored three runs.
The Cubs' Sami Stark was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored, while Kasandra Gonzalez was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Gonzalez allowed one earned run and struck out eight in earning the complete-game pitching win.
Sedro-Woolley is 3-0.
Sultan Turks 22,
La Conner Braves 6
SULTAN — The Braves were held to two hits in the nonleague game.
They gave up 12 first-inning runs to the Turks.
La Conner is 0-2.
