New restaurant and taproom honoring sports history in the Pacific Northwest open today

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 4 p.m. PT today, Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley, located across the street from T-Mobile Park, will open to the public. At the grand opening celebration, eventgoers will have the opportunity to listen to live music from Deejay Hershe, win branded gear, gift certificates and a future VIP game-day viewing experience for eight people.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.