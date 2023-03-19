BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School softball team dropped a nonconference doubleheader Saturday to Kamiak, falling 12-3 and 16-5.
In the first game, the Tigers fell behind 9-0 and could not make up the deficit.
Burlington-Edison was held to six hits.
In the second game, Kamiak took a 15-0 lead after three innings.
Katelyn Billings had two of the Tigers' six hits.
Burlington-Edison is 1-3.
Evergreen Wolverines 30,
La Conner Braves 14
LA CONNER — The Braves fell to 0-3 with the nonleague loss.
Baseball
Jackson Timberwolves 8,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
EVERETT — The Timberwolves snapped a 1-1 tie with five fifth-inning runs on the way to the nonconference win.
Mount Vernon led 1-0 thanks to a run-scoring groundout by Baird Brewer in the first inning, but Jackson tied the game in the fourth inning and went ahead in the fifth.
Mount Vernon's Xavier Neyens went 2-for-4.
The Bulldogs are 2-2.
Marysville-Getchell Chargers 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
MARYSVILLE — The Cubs lost to the Tomahawks in the nonconference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 2-1.
Anacortes Seahawks 6-2,
Cedar Park Christian 3-8
ANACORTES — The Seahawks split the nonconference doubleheader.
In the first game, Anacortes broke open a scoreless tie with six runs in the sixth inning.
Bo Mager had a run-scoring groundout, then with two outs Jacob Hayes had an RBI triple and Staely Moore an RBI single.
Anacortes pitcher Jake Andrew pitched 6 1/3 innings, taking a shutout into the seventh.
"He went right after the Cedar Park hitters and competed really well for the second weekend in a row," Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said.
In the second game, Andrew had two hits and an RBI, while Hayes pitched three solid innings.
They are 2-2.
Boys' Soccer
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2,
Olympic Trojans 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs rallied from a 2-0 second half deficit to secure the nonconference tie.
Sedro-Woolley got on the board in the 47th minute when Orlando Macedo found an unmarked Roberto Alcazar-Salinas who sent the ball into the net.
In the 76th minute, it was Macedo once again with the assist as he threaded a pass to Santiago Salas. Salas slotted the ball between the Olympic keeper's legs and into the goal.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-1-1.
Lynden Lions 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — The Lions scored two first-half goals on the way to beating the Seahawks.
Riley Walgamott had Anacortes' only goal in the nonconference match.
Anacortes is 0-1-1.
Track and Field
Chuck Randall Invitational
ARLINGTON — Seven Skagit County athletes won titles in the eight-team meet.
For Burlington-Edison, Jocelyn Serrano won the girls' 800-meter run (2 minutes, 28.47 seconds), Bennett Howe the boys' high jump (6 feet, 4 inches), Evelyn Bradbury the girls' pole vault (9-6) and Jasmine Steward the girls' triple jump (32-10).
For Sedro-Woolley, Cassandra Schulberg won the girls' 100 hurdles (16.56), Todd Montgomery the boys' pole vault (12-0) and Connor Cox the boys' triple jump (42-6).
The Sedro-Woolley girls' 800 relay team of Lyla Self, Fairah Lee, Tasian Pinney and Raven Storie placed first (1:49.72).
