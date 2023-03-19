svh-202303xx-sports-softball-BE-vs-Kamiak-1.jpg
Burlington-Edison's Courtney Locke hits the ball for a triple Saturday during a game against Kamiak in Burlington. Kamiak won, 12-3.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School softball team dropped a nonconference doubleheader Saturday to Kamiak, falling 12-3 and 16-5.

In the first game, the Tigers fell behind 9-0 and could not make up the deficit.


