EVERETT — The Skagit Valley College baseball split a Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader Sunday against Everett.The Cardinals won the opening game 2-0 and dropped the second game 9-0.In the opener, Skagit Valley plated both runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as defense and pitching led the way. Owen Murdock got the win for the visitors as he went eight innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking one. Colsen Friedrichs came on in relief in the ninth inning.Wyatt Hall went 2-for-4 for the Cardinals with a double, run scored and an RBI while Bryce Johnson was 2-for-4 with an RBI.The Cardinals were roughed up in the nightcap as Everett took control early, plating four runs in the second inning. The Trojans would go on to outhit the visitors 11-4.With the split, Skagit Valley is 5-1 in the North Conference and 9-13 overall. — Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
