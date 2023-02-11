ANACORTES — Anacortes High School's Will McClintock had two top prelim times Friday at the Northwest 2A District boys' swim meet.
McClintock was fastest in the 50-yard freestyle (22.76 seconds) and in the 100 backstroke (54.90).
Anacortes had other strong performers on the first day of the two-day meet.
Zachary Harris had the top prelim time in the 200 individual medley (2:07.25) and the second-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.75); John Hernandez had the top prelim time in the 100 freestyle (50.47) and was third fastest in the 100 backstroke (57.05); Jonathan Evans was third fastest in the 50 freestyle (24.25); Tim McFarland was third fastest in the 200 freestyle (1:56.94); and Joseph Arrington was third fastest in the 100 freestyle (53.41).
Anacortes had the top prelim times in the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.59) and in the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.33).
Northwest 3A District Prelims
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon's Wyatt Carlton had a couple of strong swims on the first day of the district meet.
He had the fastest prelim time in the 100 butterfly (51.32) and the second-fastest prelim time in the 200 freestyle (1:46.74).
Teammate Daniel Levasseur was fourth fastest in the 100 backstroke (56.48).
Mount Vernon's 200 freestyle relay team had the fourth-fastest prelim time (1:33.65), and its 400 freestyle relay team was also fourth fastest (3:33.42).
Girls' Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 80,
Lakewood Cougars 37
BURLINGTON — The Tigers had no trouble with the Cougars in a first-round game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Burlington-Edison's Chesah Holmes had 12 points and 16 rebounds, Claire Bishop 17 points, Malia Anderson 11 points and Lily Atkins 10 points.
The Tigers, 16-5 and winners of five consecutive games, will face Sehome in a tournament semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Mount Vernon High School.
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 57,
Anacortes Seahawks 47
ANACORTES — The Seahawks dropped their first-round Northwest 2A District Tournament game.
After outscoring Archbishop Murphy 15-11 in the first quarter, the Seahawks had an eight-point second quarter to fall behind.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr had 22 points, while Gessica Oliver had 10.
The Seahawks (11-9) will host Cedarcrest in a tournament loser-out game on Monday.
