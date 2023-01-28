DARRINGTON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school boys' basketball team pushed its win streak to five games Friday, beating Darrington 63-15.
The Hurricanes led 24-2 at the end of the first quarter, and cruised from there in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
“I like how we got the ‘W’ tonight, tough defense and quality finishing on the other end is how we want to play,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said.
Mount Vernon Christian's Lucas Millenaar had 15 points, which included making four 3-pointers, and Billy DeJong had 12 points.
The Hurricanes are 5-0 in league and 14-5 overall.
Summit Classical Christian Archers 79,
Concrete Lions 27
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to the Archers in the nonleague game.
Concrete's Aiden Walling had 13 points and Josiah Rider nine.
The Lions are 3-14.
Girls' Basketball
Union Titans 79,
La Conner Braves 54
CAMAS — The Class 2B Braves were no match for the Class 4A Titans in the nonleague game.
La Conner's Ellie Marble had 20 points and Josie Harper had 19.
The Braves are 12-4.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 65,
Darrington Loggers 17
DARRINGTON — The Hurricanes rolled past the Loggers in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian is 5-0 in league and 17-2 overall.
Concrete Lions 46,
Summit Classical Christian Archers 17
CONCRETE — The Lions snapped a 15-game losing streak with the nonleague win over the Archers.
"A great team effort, with total contribution," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. "The girls continue to improve, and that makes it exciting."
Concrete's Breanna Coggins had 12 points and eight steals, Kelsey Edwards seven points and 22 rebounds, and Alexa Dalton nine points and seven steals.
Concrete is 2-15.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.