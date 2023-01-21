MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School boys' basketball team had its eight-game win streak snapped Friday, falling to Lynden 72-52 in a Northwest Conference game.
The Bulldogs got off to slow start, scoring seven points in the first quarter against a Lynden team that has one loss this season and is ranked No. 2 in the state Associated Press Class 2A poll.
The Bulldogs' Quinn Swanson scored 19 points, Michael Johnson 14 and Xavier Neyens 10.
Mount Vernon is 6-4 in conference and 10-5 overall.
Blaine Borderites 74,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 72
BLAINE — The Tigers and Borderites went down to the wire in the Northwest Conference game.
Blaine broke a 72-72 tie with three seconds to play.
Burlington-Edison, which trailed by 13 points going into the final quarter, led several times late in the game.
The Tigers' Blaine Granberg scored 24 points, Iver Light 15, Bennett Howe 12, Evan Ruiz 11 and Rex Wilson 10.
Burlington-Edison is 3-8 in conference and 4-10 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 59,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 38
FERNDALE — The Seahawks beat the Golden Eagles to remain unbeaten in Northwest Conference play.
Davis Fogle had 24 points and Jacob Hayes nine to help Anacortes push its win streak to eight games.
"We still need to work on the details of the games and clean some things up, but overall a good win," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said.
The Seahawks are 10-0 in conference and 14-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 73,
Coupeville Wolves 53
MOUNT VERNON — Liam Millenaar had 23 points as the Hurricanes rolled to the Northwest 2B/1B League win.
“From start to finish, this may be one of our more complete games of our season," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "We were able to dictate the tempo this time against a solid Coupeville team.”
The Hurricanes lost to the Wolves earlier in the season.
Mount Vernon Christian also had 18 points from Billy DeJong and 12 from Ben Rozema.
The Hurricanes are 4-0 in league and 13-5 overall.
La Conner Braves 64,
Darrington Loggers 14
LA CONNER — The Braves had no trouble with the Loggers in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner's Braden Thomas had 22 points, while Isaiah Price had 13.
The Braves are 2-0 in league and 7-7 overall.
Girls' Basketball
Lynden Lions 69,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 45
LYNDEN — The Bulldogs fell to the Lions in the Northwest Conference game.
Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia had 24 points and Tenaya Taylor 12.
“Our team played really hard and competed for the entire 32 minutes,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “We talked about bringing a fighting spirit to the court and our players really responded to that.”
The Bulldogs are 2-8 in conference and 3-12 overall.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 82,
Blaine Borderites 35
BURLINGTON — The Tigers had four players score in double figures on the way to the Northwest Conference win.
Claire Bishop had 17 points, Malia Anderson 12, Mia Whitlock 11 and Lily Atkins 10.
Whitlock also had eight rebounds.
The Tigers are 8-2 in conference and 11-4 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 34,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 33
ANACORTES — The Seahawks got past the Golden Eagles for a Northwest Conference win.
Anacortes' Rosie Hudson led the way with nine points.
The Seahawks are 7-3 in conference and 8-6 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 62,
Coupeville Wolves 17
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes pushed their win streak to seven games with the Northwest 2B/1B League victory over the Wolves.
Allie Heino had 17 points, Rayahna Oostra 14, Ruthie Rozema 11 and Caitlin Vander Kooy 10.
"Our press rotations and communication defensively were both excellent across each kid," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog.
The night included the Hurricanes unveiling their 2022 state championship banner.
Mount Vernon Christian is 3-0 in league and 16-2 overall.
La Conner Braves 69,
Darrington Loggers 9
LA CONNER — Ellie Marble scored 22 points and Josie Harper 21 as the Braves won the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner's Shaniquah Casey chipped in 10 points.
The Braves are 2-0 in league and 11-3 overall.
