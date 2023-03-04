Mount Vernon Christian

Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino goes up high for a rebound Friday during a semifinal-round game of the Class 1B State Tournament.

 Bridget Mayfield photo
SPOKANE — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' basketball team was kept Friday out of the championship game of the Class 1B State Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Hurricanes fell to top-seeded Neah Bay 64-41 in a tournament semifinal at Spokane Arena.


