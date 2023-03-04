The loss to Neah Bay was the second in the span of two weeks for the Hurricanes.
Neah Bay won the Tri-District 1B Tournament title game matchup between the two 63-48 on Feb. 18.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 47,
White River Hornets 38
YAKIMA — The Tigers are headed to a state championship game for the third time in the past six seasons.
Third-seeded Burlington-Edison (20-6) will face top-seeded Ellensburg (24-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the title game of the Class 2A State Tournament.
The two teams met in the state title game in 2022, with Ellensburg winning 52-32.
"Ellensburg is on a 50-game win streak, the longest in the state, but we plan on going in and batting every step of the way," Burlington-Edison coach Brett McLeod said.
Against White River, the Tigers' Analise Slotemaker had 10 points and eight rebounds, Lily Atkins nine points, Chesah Holmes nine points and seven rebounds, and Adria Ray seven points.
Burlington-Edison did its best work in the first and third quarters, when it outscored White River 21-3.
"We applied outstanding pressure man defense especially in the first and third quarters when we held White River to one and two points, respectively," McLeod said. "I thought we came to play with the exact mindset and competitive spirit that we were hoping to see."
Burlington-Edison has made three other trips to girls' basketball state championship games in school history. Each time, it has lost.
La Conner Braves 67,
Rainier Mountaineers 47
SPOKANE — The Braves beat the Mountaineers to move into the tournament's fourth-place game.
Sixth-seeded La Conner (21-6) was to face fifth-seeded Adna (22-5) at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Braves used defense early to get ahead of Rainier.
La Conner allowed 11 first-half points to build a 35-11 lead at halftime.
The Braves' Ellie Marble and Makayla Herrera each finished with 18 points, while Josie Harper had 12. Marble also had 11 rebounds.
