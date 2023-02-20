The Anacortes High School boys' basketball team has been seeded No. 2 in the 16-team bracket of the Class 2A State Tournament.
The Seahawks (21-2) are seeded behind only Pullman (23-0).
Anacortes will face seventh-seeded Prosser (18-4) in the regional round of the state tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday at Arlington High School.
By earning one of the top eight seeds, Anacortes is guaranteed to advance in the state tournament. A win would have the Seahawks advancing straight into the state quarterfinals.
Three other Skagit County teams were seeded among the top eight in their state tournaments.
Defending Class 1B girls' state champion Mount Vernon Christian (21-4, No. 4 seed) plays Inchelium (18-2, No. 5 seed) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon High School.
The Burlington-Edison girls' team (17-6, No. 3 seed) faces W.F. West (19-4, No. 6 seed) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon in a Class 2A regional game, while the La Conner girls' team (19-4, No. 6 seed) faces Napavine (22-2, No. 3 seed) in a Class 2B game at 8 p.m. Friday at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.
The three other Skagit County teams to qualify for state tournaments need to win in the regional round to advance.
In Class 3A, the Mount Vernon boys' team must play a Tuesday game in its 20-team bracket.
The Bulldogs (18-6, No. 13 seed) will host Walla Walla (12-12, No. 20 seed) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A win would send the Bulldogs into an 8 p.m. Saturday game at Arlington (18-5, No. 12 seed).
Meanwhile, the La Conner boys' team (11-12, No. 15 seed) faces Chief Leschi (20-4, No. 10 seed) in a Class 2B game at noon Saturday at Auburn High School, and the Mount Vernon Christian boys' team (20-6, No. 10 seed) faces the winner of a Class 1B Tuesday game — either Muckleshoot or Pomeroy — at noon Saturday at Mount Vernon.
