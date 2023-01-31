SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Mount Vernon High School girls' basketball team kept Sedro-Woolley winless in Northwest Conference play Monday night, winning the matchup 57-27.
A suffocating full-court press combined with stingy defense allowed Mount Vernon to build a 33-16 lead at halftime.
"The girls really executed our game plan," Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. "We defended at a high level and we were able to play fast on offense."
Malia Garcia led the Bulldogs with 20 points, while Liz Miller finished with 13.
"This was the best game of the year for Sydney Martinez and Norah Pickering," Nutting said. "They made plays at both ends of the court."
Paige Bahr led the Cubs with 11 points.
Mount Vernon is 5-9 in conference and 6-13 overall, while Sedro-Woolley is 0-14 and 1-18.
Concrete Lions 38,
Cedar Park Christian Lions 15
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Concrete improved to 4-15 with the nonleague victory.
"A great team effort, as everyone contributed," said Lions coach Kevik Rensink.
Alexa Dalton led all scorers with 10 points and also had six steals for Concrete.
Maddy Norris played what Rensink described as a well-rounded game with six points and 10 rebounds. Pam Huntley finished with seven points, while Kylie Selin tallied 10 steals and four assists.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 84,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 45
MOUNT VERNON — It took some time for the Bulldogs to find their rhythm, but once they did, they pulled well clear of the Cubs in the Northwest Conference game.
"After a Monday of a first half, we were able to get it going on both ends," said Mount Vernon coach Brett Farrar.
The Cubs took full advantage of the Bulldogs' slow start.
"We had a great start to the game," said Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown. "We had great energy and kept attacking Mount Vernon's defense. I was happy with how we came out moving the ball and playing hard-nose defense."
Mount Vernon eventually found its stride, scoring 52 points in the second half.
"We did a wonderful job spacing the floor and looking for each other in the second half," Farrar said. "We dialed in defensively, we were engaged at that end, which is what we need. Our scoring was spread out as our guys played with joy, helping each other succeed."
The Bulldogs had four players score in double figures. Michael Johnson and Quinn Swanson led the way with 16 points apiece, DeVari Davis finished with 15 and Notah Edwards tallied 13.
"It wasn’t until the second half when Mount Vernon went on a scoring run and pulled away with the game," Brown said.
Connor Cox led the Cubs with 23 points while Ethan DeJong finished with 11.
Concrete Lions 52,
Cedar Park Christian Lions 10
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Concrete was dominant in the nonleague game to raise its record to 5-14.
"We coupled a ferocious defensive effort with a methodical offensive game to secure the victory," said Concrete coach Levi Stewart. "We were patient and unselfish and allowed our defense to fuel our offense. We also shot 15-for-18 from the line."
Concrete's Adam Culver had 18 points while Josiah Rider had 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.