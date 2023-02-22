Mount Vernon Boys
Buy Now

Mount Vernon's Quinn Swanson goes to the basket Tuesday between Walla Walla defenders Dane Gardea (left) and Christopher Norris.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald
Photos: Mount Vernon vs. Walla Walla Boys' Basketball
Skagit Valley Herald's Prep Sports Stats

MOUNT VERNON — The stay in the Class 3A State Tournament for the Mount Vernon boys' basketball team proved to be a short one.


The No. 13 seeded Bulldogs fell 55-46 to No. 20 seeded Walla Walla on Tuesday night in a loser-out regional-round game.

— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.