MOUNT VERNON — The stay in the Class 3A State Tournament for the Mount Vernon boys' basketball team proved to be a short one.
The No. 13 seeded Bulldogs fell 55-46 to No. 20 seeded Walla Walla on Tuesday night in a loser-out regional-round game.
"Tough night for us shooting from the field," said Mount Vernon coach Brett Farrar. "We struggled to get the ball to go down early in the game."
The Bulldogs scored just eight points in the first quarter and seven points in the second.
Mount Vernon (18-7) found its range and got back in the game in the second half. However, every time the Bulldogs made a run, Walla Walla (13-12) responded.
"They seemed to have an answer with a big bucket at the other end every time we were close to pulling ahead," Farrar said. "Just ultimately couldn’t get it done."
Mount Vernon scored more points in the third quarter (20) than it did in the entire first half.
Farrar was pleased with the defensive effort he saw against a Blue Devils squad that has now won five straight loser-out games.
"Walla Walla is a good team who is red hot right now," the coach said. "It just wasn’t our night on the offensive end and sometimes that’s just basketball. It’s a make or miss game and sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way."
Only two Bulldogs scored in double figures: Quinn Swanson with 19 points and Michael Johnson with 10.
The loss lengthens a state playoff victory drought for the Bulldogs stretching back to 2007. That year, Mount Vernon defeated Auburn 67-66 to advance.
"Very proud of the young men in our locker room," Farrar said. "Our guys gave everything they had. It is a special group who played very well together. They had a great season and we enjoyed the journey they took us on."
Mount Vernon last qualified for the state tournament in 2011, when it was beaten by Lakes.
"They were able to accomplish their goal in getting the Bulldogs back to the state tourney," Farrar said. "When there are those feelings at the end, you know it really meant something. It meant a lot to our team. We are proud of the season they just put in."
