MOUNT VERNON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team had a strong start Saturday to the Class 2A State Tournament.
The Tigers beat W.F. West 55-48 in a regional round game to move straight into the state quarterfinals.
Burlington-Edison's Analise Slotemaker had 20 points and seven rebounds, Claire Bishop 12 points, and Chesah Holmes 10 points and six rebounds.
The third-seeded Tigers (18-6) will play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome against either Tumwater or Enumclaw.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 49,
Inchelium Hornets 41
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes won the regional round game of the Class 1B State Tournament to earn a berth in the state quarterfinals.
Fourth-seeded Mount Vernon Christian (22-4) is the defending state champion.
Against Inchelium, Mount Vernon Christian's Caitlin Vander Kooy had 16 points and Allie Heino 12.
"This was truly a team effort," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. "We had a great week of practice with contributions from everyone."
The Hurricanes will play their quarterfinal at 9 a.m. Thursday at Spokane Arena against either Odessa or Moses Lake Christian Academy.
Boys' Basketball
Prosser Mustangs 74,
Anacortes Seahawks 68
ARLINGTON — The Seahawks fell in a regional round game of the Class 2A State Tournament.
The second-seeded Seahawks (21-3) now advance to a loser-out state tournament game at against 10th-seeded Enumclaw (21-3) at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
"It wasn’t the Seahawks' day today," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "We were a step behind all game. Prosser is a very good team and we did not do the things to beat a good team today."
Against Prosser, Anacortes' Davis Fogle had 21 points and Jacob Hayes 16.
Chief Leschi Warriors 68,
La Conner Braves 41
AUBURN — The Braves' season came to an end in the regional round of the Class 2B State Tournament.
La Conner finishes its season at 11-13.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 65,
Pomeroy Pirates 40
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes handled the Pirates in a regional round game of the Class 1B State Tournament.
Billy DeJong had 22 points and seven rebounds, Liam Millenaar nine points, two blocks and five rebounds, and Ben Rozema six points and nine assists.
"The guys played with confidence and once again our defense kept us in a position where we could play our inside-out style of play and be successful," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said.
DeJong scored 14 of his 22 points in the third quarter as the Hurricanes built a 22-point lead heading into the final quarter.
"The boys are stoked to get back to Spokane, but they are on a mission to advance and redeem a poor performance last year," Russell said.
The 10th-seeded Hurricanes (21-6) will face seventh-seeded Cusick (19-5) in a loser-out game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Spokane Arena.
