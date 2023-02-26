Girls' Basketball
Burlington-Edison's Adria Ray (left) and W.F. West's Lena Fragner go after a loose ball during an opening round game of the Class 2A State Tournament.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald
Photos: Burlington-Edison vs. W.F. West Girls' Basketball

MOUNT VERNON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team had a strong start Saturday to the Class 2A State Tournament.

The Tigers beat W.F. West 55-48 in a regional round game to move straight into the state quarterfinals.


