VANCOUVER — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team picked up a nice nonleague win Saturday.
The Class 2B Braves beat the Class 4A Skyview Storm 81-77.
Skyview is No. 16 in the state Class 4A RPI rankings, and La Conner No. 7 in Class 2B.
La Conner needed to play well down the stretch to get the victory.
Tied with the Storm at 72 with about two minutes to play, La Conner scored seven unanswered points.
The Braves' Ellie Marble had 32 points, Josie Harper 27 and Makayla Herrera 14 points. Harper made six 3-pointers.
La Conner is 13-4.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 47,
Squalicum Storm 33
BURLINGTON — Lily Atkins scored 14 points and Chesah Holmes 10 as the Tigers beat the Storm in a Northwest Conference game.
Holmes also had seven rebounds.
Burlington-Edison also had eight points from Claire Bishop, and seven points and nine rebounds from Mia Whitlock.
The Tigers are 10-3 in conference and 13-5 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 66,
Lakewood Cougars 61
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs had their highest scoring game of their season on the way to the Northwest Conference victory.
Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia had 20 points, Tenaya Taylor 19 and Eliza Lindsey 17.
“This was a great high school basketball game with both teams making plays on offense,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “Fortunately for the Bulldogs, we were able to make a few more plays than Lakewood.”
The Bulldogs are 4-9 in conference and 5-13 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 61,
Blaine Borderites 36
ANACORTES — The Seahawks beat the Borderites in a Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr and Reese Morgenthaler each scored 18 points.
The Seahawks are 8-4 in the Northwest Conference and 9-7 overall.
Concrete Lions 36,
Shoreline Christian Chargers 27
SHORELINE — The Lions beat the Chargers in the nonleague game.
Concrete's Alexa Dalton had 15 points and 12 steals, Kelsey Edwards three points and 13 rebounds, Destiny Gilbert two points and nine rebounds, and Kylie Selin four points, six rebounds, six steals and two assists.
Concrete is 3-15.
Boys' Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 84,
Blaine Borderites 70
BLAINE — The Seahawks bounced back from a mid-week loss by picking up a Northwest Conference win over the Borderites.
Anacortes' Davis Fogle had 25 points, Jacob Hayes 17 and John-Fritz Von Hagel 12.
"Blaine can fill it up and it was a tough matchup for us," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said.
The Seahawks are 11-1 in conference and 15-2 overall.
Concrete Lions 62,
Shoreline Christian Chargers 49
SHORELINE — The Lions were sharp in the nonleague game.
"This was our most complete game in the past five years," Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. "The boys came out and played together and relentlessly."
The Lions' Aidan Walling had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Trevor Howard 17 points, Adam Culver 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Josiah Rider 11 points.
The Lions are 4-14.
La Conner Braves 58,
Tulalip Heritage Hawks 54
LA CONNER — Ivory Damien had 23 points and Braden Thomas 21 as the Braves won the nonleague game.
La Conner is 8-9.
Girls' Wrestling
Lady Knights Invitational
EVERETT — Burlington-Edison's Lilla Ortiz won the title at 105 pounds.
She won each of her four matches by pin.
The Tigers also had Paelin Polansky finish sixth at 190 pounds.
