SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School girls' wrestling team is sending three wrestlers to the state tournament.
The three placed among the top four Saturday in a Class 2A/1A/2B/1B regional tournament.
Emilee Workman-Smith was first at 190 pounds, Cinnamon Johnson second at 190 and Micayla Yates second at 125.
The Cubs placed fourth as a team.
Class 4A/3A Regional
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon's Samara Knudsen won the title at 145 pounds.
She won two of her three matches by pin.
Mount Vernon's Braelyn Manke finished second at 110 pounds and Shecid Garcia-Qruiroz third at 190.
Other Bulldogs to place among the top six and earn a state tournament berth were Cassidy Halgren, Parker Halgren, Leslie Escamilla-Ibarra, Yasmin Rodriguez and Genesis Rodriguez.
Boys' Wrestling
Class 2A Regional
ANCORTES — Burlington-Edison had six champions on the way to winning the team title in the state qualifier.
Sedro-Woolley placed second and Anacortes third.
Burlington-Edison's Ben Sommers was first at 106 pounds, Chris Lopez first at 113, Miguel Fernandez first at 120, Jiovanni Aguilar first at 126, Chase Weber first at 132 and Gus Menne first at 152.
Sedro-Woolley had champions in Kellen Soares (138), Owen Carpenter (182) and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla (285), while Anacortes had champions in Rylin Lang (160) and Averie Sikes (220).
The top four in each weight class qualified for the state tournament.
Other state qualifiers for Burlington-Edison were Trapper Jacobson (second at 138), Ramiro Becerra (second at 126), Tim Duvall (second at 145), Cooper Hendrickson (third at 160), Damian Fernandez (fourth at 106), Nathan Keith (fourth at 170) and Lupe Trujillo (fourth at 182).
Other State qualifiers for Sedro-Woolley were Owen Ensley (second at 106), Koe Greenough (second at 120), Bryce Farruggia (second at 160), Caleb Hall (second at 170), Porter Self (second at 285), Agustin Gonzalez (third at 113), Otto Tesarik (third at 145) and William Bailey (fourth at 138).
Other state qualifiers for Anacortes were James Friedrichs (second at 152), Makhi Oakley (second at 182), Max Swetnam (third at 106), Talin Kerr (third at 113), Jordan Jopson (third at 120), Syler Swain (third at 132), Evan Hopps (third at 170), Garrett Bickley (third at 285) and Dashiell House (fourth at 195).
Class 3A Regional
LACEY — Mount Vernon qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament.
The top five in each weight class advanced.
Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson was second at 138 pounds, Alexis Zendejas third at 126 and Junior Barajas fifth at 195.
Class 2B/1B Regional
KALAMA — Two Concrete wrestlers qualified to the state tournament.
Jakob Lofton placed second at 170 pounds and Connor Evans fourth at 132.
The top five in each weight class advanced.
Boys' Basketball
Sehome Mariners 60,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 47
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers fell to the Mariners in a Northwest 2A District Tournament game.
Burlington-Edison's Blaine Granberg had 16 points and Rex Wilson 12.
"We had some stretches especially in the second half where we struggled offensively, causing us to fall behind," Tigers coach Jeff Dutton said.
Burlington-Edison, 8-12, will host Squalicum at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a tournament loser-out game.
Anacortes Seahawks 79,
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 48
ANACORTES — The Seahawks opened Northwest 2A District Tournament play with a win over the Wildcats.
Anacortes' Davis Fogle scored 29 points, while John-Fritz Von Hagel and Gabe Eilertsen each finished with 11.
Anacortes, 19-2, will face Lakewood in a tournament semifinal at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Vernon High School.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 57,
Monroe Bearcats 51
MONROE — The Bulldogs played their way into the Northwest 3A District Tournament semifinals with a win over the Bearcats.
"We found a way to win in a tough environment," Mount Vernon coach Brett Farrar said. "(I'm) really proud of the grit and toughness we displayed."
The Bulldogs' Quinn Swanson had 30 points, Michael Johnson 11 and DeVari Davis 10.
Mount Vernon, 17-5, plays Mountlake Terrace at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Hill School in Mill Creek.
Boys' Swimming
Northwest 3A District Championships
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon's Wyatt Carlton won two individual events.
The senior was first the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 41.95 seconds and first in the 100 butterfly in 49.23.
Mount Vernon's Daniel Levasseur was fourth in the 100 backstroke (55.36), and Conor Gustafson was seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:15.32).
The Bulldogs were also third in the 200 freestyle relay and third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Northwest 2A District Championships
ANACORTES — Anacortes won the team title in the 10-school meet.
The Seahawks' Will McClintock won the 50 freestyle (22.75) and the 100 backstroke (54.48).
Anacortes' John Hernandez was second in the 100 freestyle (51.79); Jonathan Evans third in the 50 freestyle (24.17); Zachary Harris second in the 200 individual medley (2:05.65) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.16); Joseph Arrington third in the 200 freestyle (1:54.29); and Zephy Blee first in diving with 350.70 points.
Anacortes won the 200 freestyle relay and placed second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Burlington-Edison had a third-place finish from Tim Eilers in the 100 backstroke (58.18), and placed third in the 200 medley relay.
