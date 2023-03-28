La Conner High School's Ellie Marble is described by Northwest 2B/1B League girls' basketball coaches as "unstoppable," "a freak of an athlete," and a player who could "take over games."
Marble, who certainly proved to be a force when she took to the court for the Braves, is the Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Basketball Player of the Year.
The accolade follows the senior being named to the Class 2B State Tournament team — where the Braves finished fourth — and a Northwest 2B/1B League first-team selection.
"I would say finishing fourth at state was a bit of a shock," Marble said. "Considering we had players on our team that had never played basketball before. I'd say fourth place was a great way to finish for us.
"At the beginning of the year, we had some ups and downs, but after winter break, we really came together as a team and started really focusing. That led to a great finish to the season."
Marble led the county in scoring by averaging 21.8 points per game.
"This year was definitely different than all the other years before," she said. "It was fun. It was just different being a senior.
"In the past, we had lots of experienced players and consistency. This year there were just so many changing factors. We didn't know who was going to play. We didn't know who the coach was going to be. We weren't even sure if we were going to have a team at all."
After all that, Marble marveled at what she and her team accomplished.
"It ended up being really good," she said. "We got a good coach and players that really worked hard."
Not too shabby for a player who said she decided to play basketball as a change of pace and "for something to do" after volleyball, which is Marble's sport of choice and one she will play at the college level.
So every high school season — the only time Marble plays the sport — she has to try to pick up from where she left off the season before.
"I have always relied on my athleticism," Marble said. "But this year, I wanted to be able use some post moves and add a little bit more to my game."
She said the entire team was focused on defense, saying it had been a weaker part of its game in the past.
"In the past, I had always had the job of being put on the tallest girl on the other team. But with Makayla (Herrera) coming back to this year, she took that job and so that was different because I had to guard ball handlers and shooters and so that was a different defense than I had played before," Marble said.
"And it wasn't perfect all the time, but it worked. Be got the job done."
Marble said she really loves playing basketball and said it is sad to say goodbye to it.
"It was always fun to play," Marble said. "Well, maybe not a lot of fun with all the running during practice, but the games were always fun."
