Stanwood
Stanwood guard Ellalee Wortham, shown playing Cedarcrest earlier this season, scored 21 points as the Spartans defeated Lynnwood, 74-69, in the Class 3A state tournament Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.

 Craig Parrish / Skagit Publishing file

Stanwood guard Ellalee Wortham scored 21 points as the Spartans defeated Lynnwood, 74-69, in the Class 3A state tournament Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.

Stanwood (20-5), the No. 6 seed, advances to the tournament's final eight and will play No. 3-seeded Mead in a quarterfinal at 9 a.m. Thursday.


