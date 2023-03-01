top story Spartans hold off Lynnwood, advance to state quarterfinal SC news staff Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Stanwood guard Ellalee Wortham, shown playing Cedarcrest earlier this season, scored 21 points as the Spartans defeated Lynnwood, 74-69, in the Class 3A state tournament Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome. Craig Parrish / Skagit Publishing file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stanwood guard Ellalee Wortham scored 21 points as the Spartans defeated Lynnwood, 74-69, in the Class 3A state tournament Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.Stanwood (20-5), the No. 6 seed, advances to the tournament's final eight and will play No. 3-seeded Mead in a quarterfinal at 9 a.m. Thursday.Both teams started hot Wednesday, particularly in a building that often results in cold shooting from the field.The Spartans made six 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 23-21 lead.Stanwood's pressure defense in the second period led to several steals and several baskets as the Spartans increased their lead at halftime to 47-35.Vivienne Berrett had 14 of her 16 points in the first half, Tatum Brager scored 11 points and Wortham and Grace Walker each had eight points.Stout defense in the third quarter held the lead, and Stanwood increased its lead to 66-48 early in the fourth quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Wortham.The Royals fought back and cut the lead to single digits late in the game, but the Spartans held on to advance.Berrett had 10 rebounds, Brager added 13 points, Walker scored 12, Chloe Santeford scored 10 points, and Ava Depew had three steals.Aniya Hooker scored a game-high 26 points for Lynnwood (17-7). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Ancient History Mathematics Games And Toys Basketball Crime Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Skagit County proposal includes 71% increase to Guemes Ferry ticket prices Inslee visits Skagit County to talk housing Arrests made in Jan. 31 shooting in Mount Vernon Historic Northern State barn demolished City of Sedro-Woolley to permanently close section of Sapp Road Tweets by goskagit
