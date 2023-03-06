The Stanwood High School girls' basketball team capped a stellar season Saturday with a hard-fought 52-45 win over Lincoln (Tacoma) in the Class 3A state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.
The Spartans (22-7) outscored the Abes 13-6 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory, and take home the tournament's fourth-place trophy. Lincoln finished sixth.
The game was tied 39-39 at the end of the third quarter, but Stanwood's 13-6 edge in the fourth period clinched the win.
Senior center Vivienne Berrett scored a game-high 24 points, including two quick buckets in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter that gave the Spartans a 47-41 lead.
Freshman Ellalee Wortham had 15 points and four rebounds and knocked down several key free throws, senior Grace Walker added six points and seven boards, and sophomore Ava Depew had seven assists.
Stanwood 56, Lakeside (Seattle) 55
The Spartans earned their standing as of one of the top six Class 3A squads in Washington state with the win Friday.
The Spartans (21-7) fought the Lions bucket for bucket, and the outcome wasn't decided until Stanwood senior center Vivienne Berrett made a 12-foot jumper while being tripled teamed in the final seconds, giving the Spartans a thrilling win at the state tournament in the Tacoma Dome.
Berrett had 22 points and seven rebounds against Lakeside. Ellalee Wortham added 13 points, Grace Walker added eight and Tatum Brager scored six.
The Spartans took a 32-27 lead into halftime, taking advantage of numerous steals. Stanwood built a 45-35 lead midway through the third quarter before the Lions stormed back to cut the deficit to 45-43 at the end of the third quarter.
The teams traded leads throughout the fourth quarter. Trailing 55-54, Stanwood called a timeout with 10.9 seconds remaining. On the next possession, Berrett beat the triple team and knocked down the winning basket.
Mead 62, Stanwood 54
Stanwood senior center Vivienne Berrett scored 17 points but the Spartans fell to the Panthers in the Class 3A state tournament Thursday at the Tacoma Dome.
The Spartans (20-6) were forced to fight back from an early 13-3 deficit against Mead (20-3).
Stanwood cut that lead to 29-28 at halftime, as Ellalee Wortham had 10 points, Berrett added nine points and Grace Walker had six.
In the third quarter, a hot start by Mead pushed the margin to 46-36, led by junior guard Teryn Gardner.
The Panthers took a 53-45 lead midway through the fourth quarter, and Stanwood couldn't overcome that margin in the final minutes.
For Stanwood, Chloe Santeford had eight rebounds and six assists, Wortham finished with 16 points off the bench and Walker had five rebounds.
Gardner scored a game-high 29 points for the No. 4 seeded Panthers.
Stanwood 74, Lynnwood 69
Stanwood guard Ellalee Wortham scored 21 points as the Spartans defeated the Royals in the Class 3A state tournament Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.
Both teams started hot, particularly in a building that often results in cold shooting from the field.
The Spartans made six 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 23-21 lead.
Stanwood's pressure defense in the second period led to several steals and several baskets as the Spartans increased their lead at halftime to 47-35.
Vivienne Berrett had 14 of her 16 points in the first half, Tatum Brager scored 11 points and Wortham and Grace Walker each had eight points.
Stout defense in the third quarter held the lead, and Stanwood increased its lead to 66-48 early in the fourth quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Wortham.
The Royals fought back and cut the lead to single digits late in the game, but the Spartans held on to advance.
Berrett had 10 rebounds, Brager added 13 points, Walker scored 12, Chloe Santeford scored 10 points, and Ava Depew had three steals.
Aniya Hooker scored a game-high 26 points for Lynnwood (17-7).
