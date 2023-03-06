The Stanwood High School girls' basketball team capped a stellar season Saturday with a hard-fought 52-45 win over Lincoln (Tacoma) in the Class 3A state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

The Spartans (22-7) outscored the Abes 13-6 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory, and take home the tournament's fourth-place trophy. Lincoln finished sixth.


