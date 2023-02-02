EDMONDS — That one hurt.
An overturned 3-pointer in the final seconds cost the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team a chance at victory in a 92-91 loss to fourth-ranked Edmonds in Northwest Athletic Conference action Wednesday night.
The outcome left Skagit Valley 2-5 in the North Region and 14-8 overall. Edmonds is 6-1 (second in the North), 16-3.
With Edmonds up 92-89, the Cardinals' Damani Green hit a 3-pointer to tie the game. Skagit Valley stopped the Tritons on their next possession and got the ball back with 1.8 seconds to go.
At that point, said Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell, the referees reviewed Green's 3-pointer and after several minutes ruled it a 2-point basket, giving Edmonds a 92-91 lead.
“Really rough way to lose," Howell said. "Had they called Damani’s make a two with 8 seconds to go, we would have fouled and got the ball back with time to score. Edmonds missed free throws late. Our guys gave a great effort, we just have to win these close ones.”
Skagit Valley's last three losses have come by one, two and three points.
Green led the Cardinals with 23 points and six assists, Latrell Jones had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Josiah Miller collected 14 points and seven rebounds.
Hodges Flemming was limited to 10 points due to foul trouble, nine below his season average.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley Cardinals 78,
Edmonds Tritons 63
EDMONDS — Kailyn Allison scored 22 points and snagged seven rebounds and Skagit Valley (12-9 overall) remained in a two-way tie for second place at 5-2 after the first half of the NWAC North schedule.
The Cardinals' McKenna Wichers came off the bench to score 16 points. She was 7-of-8 shooting, including two 3-pointers.
Liv Tjoelker scored 17 points and dished out seven assists, and Jenae Rhoads added 10 points.
"Big games from Kailyn Allison and Liv Tjoelker," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "Both showed excellent leadership skills and patience on offense. Kailyn played all 40 minutes because of foul trouble to our other guards."
The Cardinals overcame a 19-17 deficit in the first quarter to take a 39-32 lead by halftime. Skagit Valley clinched the game by outscoring the Tritions 17-8 in the final quarter.
"Great game, girls showed up to play against a very athletic and aggressive team," Castle said. "They were switching from a man-to-man defense to a zone offense in the first half. We struggled with their 1-3-1.
"Marielle Hinderman, assistant coach and offense coach, changed up her offense and we made a huge defensive change. Have been working on a new man-to-man defense and it paid off in the second half. The difference came about halfway through the third quarter. We knew we needed to continue to run the ball and push. They were getting tired and it worked."
Edmonds is 3-4, 11-6.
