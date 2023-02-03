svh-202301xx-sports-BBB-ANA-vs-SW-1.jpg
Anacortes' John-Fritz Von Hagel takes a shot Thursday during a Northwest Conference game against Sedro-Woolley in Sedro-Woolley.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Anacortes High School's Davis Fogle scored 39 points Thursday to help his boys' basketball team beat Sedro-Woolley 63-46 in a Northwest Conference game.

The Seahawks, ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Class 2A state poll, are 13-1 in conference and 17-2 overall. 


