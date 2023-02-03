SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Anacortes High School's Davis Fogle scored 39 points Thursday to help his boys' basketball team beat Sedro-Woolley 63-46 in a Northwest Conference game.
The Seahawks, ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Class 2A state poll, are 13-1 in conference and 17-2 overall.
Fogle drained jumpers from the field, sunk a dozen free throws and had several dunks.
"Davis had it cooking tonight," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said.
Sedro-Woolley managed to keep it close early.
"I was really impressed how strong we started the game and how much heart we put out on the floor," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said. "The boys trusted each other and leaned on each other throughout the game to give our best fight."
Sedro-Woolley's Ethan DeJong had 12 points and Connor Cox 10.
"Jadyn Lee set the tone for the team defensively," Brown said. "He continues to prove his ability and leadership on the defensive side of the ball."
Senff said Sedro-Woolley is a much-improved team.
"Our boys did a good job of defending deep into the shot clock," Senff said. "Proud of them and how they played coming off a back-to-back game."
The Cubs finish their conference season 4-11 and are 6-14 overall.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 60,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 58
OAK HARBOR — The Tigers came up just short in the Northwest Conference game.
"We struggled offensively at times," Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton said. "We had multiple stretches where we struggled to score, especially in the second and third quarters."
The Tigers were outscored 19-9 in the second quarter and trailed 30-28 at halftime.
"We were behind by 10 points in the fourth quarter and had a shot at the buzzer to tie the game, but it didn't go our way," Dutton said.
Burlington-Edison's Bennett Howe had 19 points, while Rex Wilson had 13, Blaine Granberg 12 and Evan Ruiz 10.
The Tigers finish their conference season 6-9 and are 7-11 overall.
Shoreline Christian Chargers 42,
Concrete Lions 37
SHORELINE — The Lions saw their season come to an end with a Northwest 1B District Tournament loss to the Chargers.
"Our defense kept us in the game," Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. "We held them to three points in the second quarter, just didn’t get shots to fall for us when we needed."
Concrete's Adam Culver had 16 points, while Josiah Rider had 10 points.
"Just a tough, gritty group of guys," Stewart said. "Sad to see our season come to an end like this."
The Lions finish the season 5-16.
Girls' Basketball
Concrete Lions 54,
Tulalip Heritage Hawks 39
MARYSVILLE — The Lions netted a Northwest 1B District Tournament win over the Hawks.
"Another great team effort, and the best the girls have played this season," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. "It could not have come on a better night."
Breanna Coggins scored a career-high 22 points for the Lions, and had seven rebounds and eight steals.
Alexa Dalton scored 13 points for Concrete, while Kylie Selin finished with 11.
"We had a season high in points and were more disciplined on defense," Rensink said. "The girls keep getting better and better, winning four of our last five, and we have come together at just the right time, postseason."
Concrete (5-16) faces Orcas Island on Saturday.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 65,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 35
BURLINGTON — The Wildcats failed to keep pace with the Tigers in the Northwest Conference game.
Burlington-Edison's Analise Slotemaker had 23 points and five rebounds, while Chesah Holmes had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Lily Atkins 10 points.
The Tigers finish the regular season 12-3 in conference and area 15-5 overall.
