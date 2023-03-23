Low soil moisture and less than normal snowpack in the Skagit River watershed may have impacts later this year.
While statewide snowpack is close to normal, the snowpack level in the Skagit River watershed is struggling to keep up, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Washington Water Supply Outlook Report published this month.
Snowpack in the watershed was at 84% of normal as of March 1. It has since crept up to 87%.
Last year, snowpack was 105% of normal in the watershed.
As of March 1, statewide snowpack was at 97%.
Meanwhile, precipitation in the North Puget Sound basin, which includes the Skagit watershed, is 77% of normal from October through March.
And streamflow in the North Puget Sound basin is 89-97% of normal. Streamflow of the Skagit River at Concrete is much lower, at 53% of normal last month.
While February's precipitation was 105% of normal in the North Puget Sound basin, Washington Snow Survey Office Water Supply Specialist Scott Pattee said it wasn't enough to make up for a deficit from the previous few months.
"Between now and the end of the rainy season, we would have to see 140 to 150% of normal (precipitation) each month to even have a chance at keeping up," Pattee said.
With about two and half months left in the normal accumulation season, the odds of catching up are unlikely, he said.
The biggest concern, said Pattee, is the low soil moisture in the Skagit watershed.
It is 12% of normal, the lowest soil moisture since such measurements were first taken about 15 years ago.
Pattee said the watershed went into October with extreme soil moisture deficits.
The soil usually recharges from October rains, but the watershed did not receive that rain. The dry soils were then buried by snowpack.
When the soil is dry, snowmelt will first soak into the ground before any joins streams.
Pattee said this will likely mean weaker and delayed peak streamflows.
"It's never to too early to start conserving water ... It's a vital resource to everybody downstream," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.