Camano Wildlife Program on April 19
The next Camano Wildlife Program, "Native Plants for Climate Resilience," will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, via Zoom. Retired biologist Brenda Cunningham, who manages a native plant display garden for the Washington Native Plant Society, will present. Learn about species that are drought resistant and suitable for home landscaping.
Registration: camanowildlifehabitat.org, call 360-387-2236, or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Stanwood Clean Sweep set for April 29.
Residents in the city limits ready for spring cleaning can throw away trash, yard waste and recyclables during the city’s free cleanup event on April 29.
Local scholarships available
The Stanwood Camano branch of the American Association of University Woman (AAUW) is taking applications for scholarships from university students in their junior year, senior year, or master's degree program will be accepted until April 29. Applicants must be residents of Stanwood, Camano Island, La Conner, Arlington or Lakewood. Graduates of Arlington, Lakewood, Stanwood, Lincoln Hill or La Conner high school also qualify for the three $10,000 scholarships. Apply at: aauwsc.org/scholarship or the WashBoard.org.
Art Center seeks input
The Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Commission (SCAAC) is gathering information through a survey ahead through March 29 regarding building an Art Center in Stanwood. The survey has several components: engagement with the Arts, Programs, demographics and the physical space. To learn more and take the survey visit: scaacwa.org.
Volunteers needed
Cama Beach Foundation (CBF) is looking for volunteers to help at Cama Beach State Park. The foundation needs SCUBA divers, Cama Beach store cashiers, CBF board members, and nature program and beach walk assistants. For these and other volunteer opportunities, visit camabeachfoundation.org or call 360-387-2062.
Local students get honors
The following local students were named to the Dean’s list at the University of Washington: Lindsey Anne Crawford, Emily Taylor Forte, Celia Joan Hand, Zachary Reid Jensen, Annmarie Rae Johnston, Jax James Larkin, Lily Maelee Xin Monty, Caroline Read Rawls, Connor James Schlepp, and Cole Samuel Welch, all of Camano Island; and Vincent Allen, Emma Elizabeth Anderson, Cameron Deane Everett, Cameron Deane Everett, Ryan Haskins, Jingxin Huang, Tommara Kangar, Adam Michael Klein, Audrey Jade Kummer, Sophie Ann Maglaras, Jocelyne Martinez, Nicole Elyse Miller, Jasper Newkirk and Ingrid Elizabeth Phillips, all of Stanwood.
Spanish-speaking small business course
Island County Economic Development Council and RAIN Catalysts have partnered to offer a free series of entrepreneurial development courses for small business owners in Island and Skagit counties, beginning April 5. The program is also providing small business development grants of up to $25,000. The course teaches entrepreneurs how to raise money for and manage business finances. Sessions will be taught exclusively in Spanish for the first time. Apply by April 2 at raincatalysts.org/raincapbootcamp.
Deadline for studded tires approaches
The state Department of Transportation reminds drivers the deadline to remove studded tires is March 31. As soon as April 1, the Washington State Patrol could begin issuing a $137 fine for driving with studded tires. Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1-March 31. Information: wsp.wa.gov.
Public Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov.
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com.
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org.
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Find Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
• Commissioner Janet St. Clair is holding a District 3 Town Hall Meeting at 4 p.m. March 28, at the North Whidbey Fire Station 22, 3440 Taylor Rd., Oak Harbor. Submit questions in advance to j.stclair@islandcountywa.gov.
