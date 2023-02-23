SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday night to permanently close Sapp Road to vehicle traffic from Jones Road to where Sapp Road dead ends near Highway 20.
"This is something that needs to be done," Public Works Director Mark Freiberger said.
This section of Sapp Road is presently a 20-foot-wide asphalt roadway. It once connected to Highway 20, but that connection was closed about 20 years ago due to sight distance issues and its proximity to the BNSF Railway trestle.
"Once the Jones/John Liner undercrossing is in place, it wouldn't be safe to have vehicles accessing from this section of the roadway, so that will cease," Freiberger said.
Sapp Road is connected to the Highway 20 pedestrian path system, and a Skagit Public Utility District water transmission pipeline is under the road, both of which preclude the road's removal.
"Over the past few of years, this section of Sapp (Road) has become a dumping ground for trash, furniture, abandoned cars, etc.," Freiberger said. "In more recent times, it has also become an occasional haven for homeless encampments."
Closing the road will consist of installing removable bollards at the intersection with Jones Road, and the city will place concrete ecology blocks or boulders to keep traffic from skirting around the bollards.
There will also be a line of boulders placed near the Double Barrel BBQ parking lot.
"The plan is to retain the road as a shared-use path since it is part of our path system," Freiberger said. "We still plan on continuing to maintain it.
"It also has a PUD water main underneath it, so it would be retained as an easement even without that (the path)."
