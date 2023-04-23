Native plants

In this May 2014 photo, red flowering currant can be seen growing in Skagit County. This plant is a Pacific Northwest native.

 Skagit Publishing file photo

A group of plant-enthusiast community members gathered virtually Wednesday night for a presentation from the Camano Wildlife Habitat: “Native Plants for Climate Resilience.”

The presentation was given by retired biologist Brenda Cunningham, who has worked for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Skagit Land Trust. She is currently the manager of the Salal chapter of the Native Plant Society in Mount Vernon.


Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.