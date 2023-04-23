A group of plant-enthusiast community members gathered virtually Wednesday night for a presentation from the Camano Wildlife Habitat: “Native Plants for Climate Resilience.”
The presentation was given by retired biologist Brenda Cunningham, who has worked for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Skagit Land Trust. She is currently the manager of the Salal chapter of the Native Plant Society in Mount Vernon.
“Everyone seems concerned. Of course, they should be, about the climate and what’s happening in our backyard as a result of climate change,” Cunningham said. “So I thought … it might be of interest if we can talk a little bit about what we can do in our own yards to prepare for climate resilience.”
Cunningham emphasized the need for native plants to help support animals in the area.
“If we provide the most diversity of native plants, if we can support as many of the species like pollinators, butterflies, bees, other insects, mammals, we’re more likely to have a closer-to-intact ecosystem as we get through whatever climate change is going to be throwing at us,” Cunningham said.
Native plants generally require less water and maintenance, making them more eco-friendly and easier to grow. They are also already adapted to the local soil and climate.
“We actually have really pleasant summers and wet winters, and that can be really hard on some species of plants that we bring in from other places,” she said. “One example is fruit trees … it’s pretty hard on fruit trees to be sitting there in soggy soil all winter, and then extreme-dry conditions in the summer.”
Choosing the right plants for individual gardens, however, can be a challenge.
“Out of this huge palette of wonderful plants, what do I choose? — Well, you've got to use the same principals that we do with any other gardening,” Cunningham said.
She said that gardeners should not plant clusters of different plants with different needs in the same place.
“If something likes it dry and well-drained, plant that with other things that like it dry and well-drained,” she said. “If something wants some shade, plant it in a shady spot with other shade-loving plants.”
Overall, Cunningham said that although climate change will alter the environment in the future, native plants can help to ensure a strong and withstanding ecosystem in the area.
“Plants really are providing us a lot of services,” she said. “And I think we need to be conscious of that when we’re choosing what plants to put into our yards.”
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.