It’s such a floral paradise we live in.

From the first sunny yellow blast of February’s daffodils through the dazzling swatches of colorful April tulips, we move into May’s explosion of azaleas, Rhododendron, lilacs, lilies, peonies and more.

Kathy Wolfe is a WSU/Skagit County master gardener. Questions about home gardening or becoming a master gardener, may be directed to: WSU Extension Office, 11768 Westar Lane, Suite A, Burlington, WA 98233; by phone: 360-428-4270; or via the website: www.skagit.wsu.edu/mg.

