BAY VIEW — A group of children gathered Thursday at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve for a Wrack and Wreath craft day.
The free event allowed the children to create wreaths with objects along Padilla Bay’s wrack line — a coastal feature where organic material and other debris are deposited during high tide.
Thursday was the second and final day of this year’s Wrack and Wreath event for children ages 3 to 5. The reserve has been holding the event for 25 years.
“This is a really fun one that kids usually love and (the wreaths) make great gifts, so we usually do this one around the holidays,” said Jillian Brinko, an education assistant at the reserve who led the event.
Prior to the children arriving, Brinko and other staff combed the Padilla Bay wrack line for materials.
“(We) kind of build our own wrack line within the class,” said. “Like we have a bunch of dried up eelgrass that we lay out in a line and put all of the things that we picked out of the wrack line back in the (re-created) wrack line so that the little ones can then go through that controlled environment wrack line.”
Some of the materials that were available for the children to add to their wreaths were sea glass, limpet shells, crab carapaces and molts, fir branches and cones, and rose hips.
At the end of the session, the kids got to take their wreaths home. Sometimes Brinko will receive a wreath from one of the kids as a gift.
“(Sometimes), they’ll leave me their craft at the end of the class, which is very honorable to receive,” she said.
