BIG LAKE—Big Lake Trees is asking customers to bring back their Christmas trees after taking them down.
Co-owner Hollie Del Vecchio said the returned trees will go through a chipper and be used as mulch to protect seedlings being planted later this year.
The mulch helps to moderate the ground temperature and keep in moisture, said Del Vecchio.
“The more trees people bring back the more it helps out the seedlings,” she said. “We would love to get every single one of our trees back.”
Big Lake Trees sold 852 trees this year on only two weekends.
Jeff Chenier said he has been coming to Big Lake Trees for years and this was the first time he saw a notice attached to his tree asking that it be brought back after Christmas.
“This is a nice service,” he said, pointing out that he likes knowing his 10-foot tree will be put to good use.
Trees bought at other businesses are also welcomed at Big Lake Trees. Del Vecchio said the only exception is flocked trees and wreaths.
“Flocked trees don’t make good mulch,” she said. “We don’t flock and we don’t intend to flock because we can’t put it back in the ground.”
Del Vecchio said it takes roughly one tree’s worth of chips to adequately protect a seedling. She plans on planting between 2,000 and 3,000 trees in early March.
Other options for Christmas tree recycling are available.
Many Mount Vernon residents received a flier notifying them that a local Boy Scout troop will be doing a curbside pickup for trees. The troop will be picking up trees Jan. 7 and 14.
Catherine Price, troop committee member, recommended residents put their trees out by 9 a.m. If a tree is missed or there are questions regarding the Boy Scouts, call 360-399-6136 or email siteadm@mountvernon4100.mytroop.us.
Donations given for the recycling go to help fund summer camp, programs and equipment.
After picking up the trees, the scouts take them to the Mount Vernon Yard Waste Disposal Facility where the trees are turned into mulch for city parks.
The facility is available to all Mount Vernon residents who wish to bring in their trees themselves or who do not reside in a neighborhood covered by the Boy Scout troop.
Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley have curbside tree pickup for residents with green waste carts. To avoid additional fees, residents must cut up their trees so they fit inside their carts with the lid closed.
Sedro-Woolley residents are also able to bring in trees to the City Recycling Facility free of charge during the first three weeks in January.
