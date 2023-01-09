Tucked away in a secluded corner outside of Bow, the Washington Association of Conservation Districts Plant Materials Center is an unassuming powerhouse in the field of ecological restoration.
The 60-acre center holds rows and rows of Nootka rose, Douglas fir, western larch and black cottonwood, among many others.
Together, the center sells more than 80 native species. It sends more than two million plants each year throughout the Pacific Northwest to be used in restoration projects.
Nursery Manager and Technical Adviser Jim Brown said the center’s goal is to grow high-quality native plants for the purpose of conservation.
For Brown, “plants have always been it for me. You know, it’s kind of the basis of life.”
The center, which opened in 1993, grows woody bare-root plants from seed. With 50 acres of arable land, the center uses fallow and crop rotation, cover crops and chicken manure to treat the soil.
Brown said center staff also “inoculate” the soil with “beneficial fungi,” to help create what is known as a mycorrhizal network within the soil and connect nutrients to plants.
He said treating the soil is important to growing plants.
“Soil is everything,” Brown said.
About 10% of the seeds the center uses are collected from its own plants. The rest are purchased from professional seed collectors.
The dense rows of black cottonwood on the site came about after seed from neighboring trees blew into the center’s field.
Sensing an opportunity, Brown decided to just let it grow.
“The density on that bed is perfect,” he said. “With my seed drill and everything I couldn’t make my density as good as Mother Nature.”
Private landowners, the Washington Association of Conservation Districts, tribes, conservation groups and municipalities all use plants from the center.
Plants purchased from the center have been used in salmon and fire restoration work, as well as for carbon offset projects.
Sales Manager Jacquie Gauthier said she enjoys seeing the plants being used for ecological work.
“It’s pure gratification to know that there’s progress being made,” she said.
About three-quarters of the plants purchased stay in Western Washington.
Brown said there has been a big increase in the demand for plants for restoration projects. When the center first started, it produced 300,000 plants, a number that is just 15% of its current sales.
He said that although the center can’t compete with centers that produce millions of Douglas fir, the smaller nature of the center allows it to have more flexibility and to provide plants to customers who wouldn’t be able to afford a large-scale contract.
