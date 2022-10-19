Andrew Miller isn’t letting his lack of experience as a farmer or being color blind get in the way of his new business opportunity — Tulip Valley Farms.
Miller was a founding partner with Spinach Bus Ventures and was CEO of Tulip Town for two years.
After leaving Spinach Bus Ventures and Tulip Town, he thought about what was next for him, and quickly settled on more tulip-related agritourism.
“I really enjoy this,” Miller said. “I get to do this with my family. I get to be outside.”
Tulip Valley Farms is made up of Miller, long-time farmer Larry Jensen and Skagit Farmers Supply Credit Manager Shannon Perkes.
The land for two tulip fields is being leased to Miller by Jensen.
One field is on Pulver Road and consists of 9 acres, 3.5 of which will be converted to a tulip field. According to Miller the field used to be used to grow seed crops, but that was a decade ago.
The second field is at a hazelnut tree farm on Bradshaw Road. Miller is leasing 30 acres, 12 of which will consist of tulips in between the hazelnut trees.
The design of the tulip fields was done by Miller’s wife Holly, who has spent the past five weeks planning where to plant over 850,000 tulip bulbs.
“I’m color blind. I have no business designing a tulip field,” Miller said.
It what has truly become a family affair, the Miller children and Miller’s mother and stepfather are also helping plant tulip bulbs.
While this venture is similar to what he did at Tulip Town, Miller is excited to try out some new ideas that will add to the Tulip Festival and local agritourism.
“I like to think of it as completing rather than competing,” Miller said.
Miller is doing what many tulip growers in Holland and on the East Coast do by having grass for people to walk on between rows of tulips.
Everyone loves to sneak pictures among the tulips during the annual Tulip Festival, and the worst job is having to tell people to get out of the tulips, Miller said.
At Tulip Valley Farms that won’t be the case. Miller wants people to think of his tulip fields as “the cool parent.”
Grass will also mean people are not having to walk through as much mud should the weather not cooperate. The hazelnut trees on the one property should also help soak up some of the excess water.
Going around the fields fields will be what Miller is dubbing the “Tulip Trail” on which people and their dogs can walk.
Another addition Miller wants to try out this year is a “night bloom” event, where he plans to string lights up between the hazelnut trees so the tulips can be seen at night.
“It’ll give people a reason to come here and stay the night,” Miller said. “One of our measures of success is how many people can we bring to the tulip table.”
Miller is also looking to add to the Tulip Festival by bringing vendors to his fields.
Other ideas he would like to implement is Dig Days in June for people to pick bulbs, and to hold a local charity event to get locals out to the fields in the evening.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge is all for additional tulip fields.
“It’s always exciting when we can add something new to the Tulip Festival,” she said.
It’s an added bonus that the two fields will have nearly 7 acres of parking for those attending the festival.
Verge looks forward to seeing how festivalgoers respond to the ideas being implemented by Tulip Valley Farms. She said that being able to walk through rows of tulips will be a unique experience in the area.
