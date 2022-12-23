Threatened Pine Trees Grizzlies

This Aug. 1, 2011 photo shows whitebark pine that have succumbed to mountain pine beetles in the Gros Ventre area east of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

 Rick Egan / The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service named Dec. 14 the whitebark pine tree a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. 

The whitebark pine grows in cold and windy areas at high elevations throughout the West. It is found in Skagit County within the North Cascades National Park. 


