The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service named Dec. 14 the whitebark pine tree a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.
The whitebark pine grows in cold and windy areas at high elevations throughout the West. It is found in Skagit County within the North Cascades National Park.
"These trees grow at higher elevations than any others providing food and shelter to wildlife, such as Clark's nutcracker, and slowing snowmelt helping maintain stream flows into the summer," Center of Biological Diversity Director Noah Greenwald said.
The Fish and Wildlife Service has concluded the tree is likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future.
The primary threat to the whitebark pine is a nonnative fungal disease called white pine blister rust. Additional threats include mountain pine beetles, altered wildfire patterns and climate change.
"As a keystone species of the West, extending ESA protections to whitebark pine is critical to not only the tree itself, but also the numerous plants, animals and watersheds that it supports," Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director Matt Hogan said in a news release.
The Endangered Species Act makes it illegal to remove, possess or damage the tree on federal lands, and prohibits importing or exporting the tree, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
About 88% of the trees are on federal land that is managed by the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management.
The Fish and Wildlife Service has also included a rule to allow for further conservation of the species.
This includes allowing research, forest management, collection of seeds and restoration work on federal lands where it might otherwise be prohibited.
In an attempt to combat further damage to the species, the U.S. Forest Service is collaborating with the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation and American Forests to promote conservation of the species.
"One promising work in progress is the National Whitebark Pine Restoration plan, a roadmap for restoration being developed collaboratively between the WPEF and American Forests, in consultation with the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management and several northwestern tribes," WPEF Policy and Outreach Coordinator Diana Tomback said in a news release.
Greenwald said there are also efforts to collect seeds from apparent disease-resistant trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.