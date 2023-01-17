MOUNT VERNON — For Matthew Lennox, bowling is much more than colorful shirts with nicknames on them.
Much, much more.
Lennox, who lives in Mount Vernon, recently accepted a scholarship to bowl at Ottawa University, a private Christian school in Kansas where he plans to study business.
"They have a good bowling team," he said. "They are ranked sixth in the nation right now and it's a good school."
Lennox, a 2022 graduate of a Tacoma-based K-12 online school program, was spotted by Ottawa University while competing at a college expo bowling event.
He visited the school and was impressed by what he saw. Before the visit, he had been interested in 12 other in states such as Missouri, Michigan and Illinois.
In his current bowling league, he boasts a 245 average, and three times in his young career had games of 298 — two points off perfect games.
"In those situations, you try not to overthink it," Lennox said of reaching bowling perfection. "It's definitely nerve-wracking because everyone is talking and stopping and watching. You just try your best to get comfortable."
Lennox practices at Off Broadway Bowling Academy in Snohomish, where he is a member of the academy staff. He bowls in a league at Riverside Lanes in Mount Vernon.
"There's really no secret," he said of bowling. "It's just a lot of hard work and practice. I practice four to five days a week, three hours at a time. And then I bowl tournaments on the weekends."
Lennox's strength is his determination.
"I never give up on a game," he said. "There have been a lot of tournaments where it seemed I was counted out, but then I ended up coming back."
Lennox started bowling at the age of 8, tagging along with his father on a league night.
"I just fell in love with bowling there," he said. "Then I had a birthday party at the bowling alley, and from then I started bowling in leagues and then tournaments."
Lennox said there is also a lot more to bowling than simply hurling a ball down a lane hoping to knock over pins.
While bowlers must be consistent, the lanes they use are not when it comes to how they are oiled.
Then there's a lane's topography.
"The topography of a lane changes over time as it's bowled on," Lennox said. "The amount oil, how the oil is dispersed whether it be length or width wise. That all can change and over the years, I have learned to recognize a pattern during warmup just by ball reaction."
From there he decides which ball to use because each ball does something different.
Thus the reason for owning 13 bowling balls, each of which is a little different.
Lennox's ultimate goal is to bowl professionally.
"That's definitely what I want to do," he said. "Going to college is a steppingstone to get to that point, but it's exciting and I am really looking forward to it."
