Diablo Lake
Transmission lines cut across the sky over the turquoise Diablo Lake on Aug. 8, 2019, framing Seattle City Light’s hydroelectric Diablo Dam in the background.

Seattle City Light filed its draft application Nov. 30 for the relicensing of three hydroelectric dams on the upper Skagit River, the latest step in the utility's multiyear process to continue operating the dams past 2025.

The 1,400-page draft license application lays out the initial proposal for project operations as well as new and existing environmental measures. 


