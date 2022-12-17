Seattle City Light filed its draft application Nov. 30 for the relicensing of three hydroelectric dams on the upper Skagit River, the latest step in the utility's multiyear process to continue operating the dams past 2025.
The 1,400-page draft license application lays out the initial proposal for project operations as well as new and existing environmental measures.
The application process has been fraught with disagreements about the Skagit River dams, which provide about 20% of Seattle's electricity.
Seattle City Light and licensing participants such as Skagit County and the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe have been at odds over issues such as salmon passage, flood control and mitigation efforts.
The current license to operate the dams expires in April 2025.
Seattle City Light is asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to renew the license for another 40 to 50 years. The final application will be submitted by April 30, and will include additional documents and environmental decisions that are not present in the draft.
The environmental analysis within the draft document describes the need for management plans in many areas, including wildfire, fish, plants, wildlife and recreation.
It also describes measures taken for flood control risk. Under the current license, Seattle City Light is required to drawn down Ross Lake to allow for 120,000 acre-feet of flood control storage by Dec. 1 of each year.
While the utility often keeps more space free for flood control than required, Skagit County and other stakeholders want a tighter control written into the license to protect the Skagit Valley from flooding.
Will Honea, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney who deals with natural resources issues for the county, said significantly more space is needed by an earlier date.
He said the utility should be required to have about 200,000 acre-feet of storage space by Nov. 1.
The 200,000 acre-feet of storage space was first proposed by an Army Corps of Engineers study when the dams were originally authorized.
Honea said that if the utility had kept only to the 120,000 acre-feet required, flooding in November 2021 would have overtopped levies and done billions of dollars in damage.
"What we're asking for is beyond reasonable," Honea said. "All we ask them to do is to keep operating the dams safely."
The city of Sedro-Woolley filed a comment with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Dec. 14 that endorses the 200,000 acre-feet flood storage proposal, and asks that that number be used as the baseline license requirement.
Seattle City Light, for its part, wants the flexibility that comes with a looser restriction.
Chris Townsend, the utility's director of natural resources and hydro licensing, said Seattle City Light is already doing what the county is asking it to do.
"So what they're looking at is requiring us to manage to what we're already doing, but that takes away our flexibility to provide water for fish and recreation," Townsend said.
However, Townsend said discussions are regarding water storage are ongoing and that "it's all on the table."
The utility will include a flood management risk proposal in its final license application.
The other major debate about the license renewal concerns the lack of salmon passage on the upper Skagit River.
Salmon are anadromous, which means they are born in the upper reaches of rivers, swim to the ocean and then return upstream to spawn. The three dams do not have a fish passage system.
The goal of fish passage and a free flowing river has long been the goal of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe.
Upper Skagit Natural Resources Director Scott Schuyler said while the dams benefit some for flood control, the "cost of all those benefits falls squarely on (the Upper Skagit tribe's) shoulders," leaving them with diminished salmon runs and a river that looks much different than it did before the Gorge, Diablo and Ross dams and powerhouses were constructed between 1919 and 1952.
The main fish passage option being discussed is one that would transport fish past Gorge Dam, the dam closest to the Salish Sea. However, the height of the dams makes transportation more complicated.
The draft license application states that "City Light anticipates implementing a Gorge Dam Fish Passage Program if a decision is made to proceed with fish passage at Gorge Dam."
"We are committed to providing fish passage where we have blocked it in the past, but we are not the decision maker," Townsend said.
He said Seattle City Light is collaborating with the licensing partners on the best management plans.
"Now we're looking at the science and seeing what makes sense," Townsend said.
Townsend said there is no evidence to indicate anadromous fish made it past Diablo Canyon, where the middle of the three dams now sits.
He said the utility and licensing partners are discussing providing passage over the upper two dams, but that it would be for reasons other than "reestablishing natural conditions."
Schuyler disagrees with Seattle City Light about where the fish spawned before the dams were built.
He said historical tribal knowledge tells that salmon extended through the entire watershed.
"We are committed to restoring the Skagit the best we can," Schuyler said. "We would like to see our children fish again on these runs."
