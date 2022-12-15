MOUNT VERNON — Work is complete on a 51-unit affordable apartment complex, thanks to seven years of work by the Housing Authority of Skagit County.
The $18 million complex off College Way in Mount Vernon will be home to 50 low-income families, when it opens in January.
Most of the apartments — 38 — are reserved for farmworkers and their families, while eight will be for homeless veterans and four for those with disabilities. One is reserved for an onsite manager.
“We’re going to be able to take a lot of families out of the cold,” Bruce Lisser, chair of the Housing Authority board, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
Melanie Corey, executive director of the Housing Authority, said all of the units are already assigned to families, and there are enough people on the waitlist to fill them all again.
She said some attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to ask her if there was an available apartment.
“They’re desperate,” Corey said.
Farmworker families often live doubled, tripled or even quadrupled up because they can’t afford their own apartments.
The Housing Authority has about 100 families on its waitlist, and Corey said she’s seen it as large as 500.
José Ortiz, a farmworker housing advocate and network builder with Catholic Community Services, thanked those at the ribbon cutting for their dedication to helping farmworkers and their families.
“This is the biggest gift we could give our community,” he said.
Ortiz grew up poor, living in cramped conditions often without heat. He and his siblings had to help their farmworker parents earn money to live.
But after he came to Mount Vernon, he and his family were given a home in an apartment complex managed by the Housing Authority.
“With housing, you feel better,” he said. “You start thinking different.”
Jamie Thornberry, a veteran living in another Housing Authority-owned complex, also spoke at the ceremony.
“(Housing) has given me safety, belonging, self-esteem and self-actualization,” she said.
Thornberry thanked the authority and donors for their support, saying she’s now in school studying to become a social worker.
Beacon Development Group, a consultant working on the project, will give each family $100 when they move in to help them set up their new home, according to Development Director Beth Boram.
Planning for this project began in 2015. The agricultural property had to be rezoned by the city of Mount Vernon, a process that took a couple years, Corey said.
Applying for grants was also a time-intensive process, she said.
Construction began in fall of 2021, but historic flooding in November damaged the soil and delayed the project further, Corey said.
Donors to the project include Banner Bank, Enterprise Community Partners, Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, and Impact Capital. The project also earned grants at the county, state and federal levels.
