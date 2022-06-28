Concern over the RVs that continue to camp along T Avenue led residents to express thoughts to the City Council again at a meeting this month.
While acknowledging that the issues around the parking of derelict RVs in town is sensitive because it is tied to a growing number of people living without permanent homes, some residents said the problem is no longer confined to one area.
Resident Alan Weeks has noticed that RVs are migrating to the west end of town where he lives.
“I know it’s a big challenge, this topic. I hope we don’t let Anacortes turn into what we’re seeing across the country,” he said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “There’s got to be a better place for these derelict RVs to park besides on our city streets.”
Weeks encouraged the City Council to address the problem quickly so that, “we don’t continue to have this mess across our beautiful city.”
Other residents have noticed cars showing up and parking outside their homes as well. Gregory Smith said during the meeting that he had an RV pull up on his street just a few weeks ago — pulled into position because it no longer runs.
“There’s no sewage for these folks,” he said. “They’re living out of these RVs, and they’re making a mess.”
Bill Henkel Executive, director of Community Action of Skagit County, offered a PowerPoint presentation and said the primary cause of issues like the derelict RV problem is a lack of affordable housing.
“There are other issues,” Henkel added at the meeting. “But that’s the root of it.”
According to Henkel, one of the best ways to get involved is to get creative.
Cities and counties can “inventory underutilized public properties and connect private property owners to developers.” Property owners can also get involved by joining the Skagit Housing Consortium, and donors can contribute to something like Cascade Landing, a project already under construction in Burlington that involves renovating an underutlized commercial building into affordable housing space with the help of a nonprofit. It’s affordable because the rent is set, and increases are limited to (COLA) cost-of-living adjustments under a master lease.
According to Skagit County Planning and Development Services, Skagit County has one of the lowest housing vacancy rates in Washington — at 1%— which contributes to the rising housing costs, according to the Skagit County Planning and Development Services website.
Community Action has offices in Anacortes, Burlington, Concrete, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon.
Community Action reported at the meeting that among its services in 2021, it helped 476 households avoid eviction, 348 seniors and disabled persons maintain an independent living situation and 1,668 households improve their energy efficiency.
“The bulk of our services include energy and utility services, WIC, coordinated entry and housing assistance,” said Sandi York, division director at Community Action.
York noted that while the agency does a lot to help households in need, but it isn’t enough.
“We all know that the vacancy rate for apartments and housing across the county, and here is Anacortes, is at functional zero and that rents have been going up significantly, making it that much more vital for people to access ways to extend their income so they can use the income they have on those rising housing costs,” she said.
It becomes much more difficult to rehouse people once they have become unhoused, she said.
“Which is why Community Action has begun to work on affordable housing development and is looking forward to partnering with housing developers across the board to identify how we can move the needle on that very difficult issue,” York said.
Mayor Matt Miller said while the city has made good progress on keeping RVs moving off of T Avenue, there has been a downside because moving them doesn’t fix the root problem.
“Sometimes it spreads the problem out,” he said.
Miller said there is a process involved when working with unhoused individuals. First, the city checks into what critical services they require and then issues a formal notice. Finally, the city works to enforce its public nuisance codes.
“The city takes very seriously both the housing needs of those who are without houses and the public safety of our community,” he said. “We will enforce the law that is on the books.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.