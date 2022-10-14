WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The redevelopment of the 2.2-acre Bond Bread Factory / WRECO Garage site at Howard University received unanimous approval by the Historic Preservation Review Board (HPRB) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Redevelopment of Bond Bread/WRECO will be led by a master development team consisting of DC-based developers The Menkiti Group, Fivesquares Development, and EDENS. The project advances the guiding principles of the Duke District Plan, with an intention to emphasize the centrality of a "university district" to the future of the neighborhood and position that district as a dynamic, mixed-use area. With this approval, the project can move forward with design and permitting.

