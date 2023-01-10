During the last few days of 2022, several weather-related factors came together that resulted in flooding around area beaches, including the shoreline at both Camano Island state parks.
At the end of December, a king tide, which according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is a nonscientific term to describe an exceptionally high tide, caused water levels to rise well above regular high tide marks.
Extreme low barometric pressure from a coastal storm pushed tides even higher.
Heavy ground-saturating rainfall during the last days of 2022 only added to beachfront flooding conditions.
Jeff Wheeler, long-time area manager for the Salish Foothills of Washington State Parks, who oversees both Camano Island and Cama Beach state parks, said the situation could have been much worse.
“We really dodged a bullet over the New Year’s Day weekend,” he said. “If there had been strong winds creating greater wave action, I think we’d be looking at significant damage to both parks.”
Wheeler said that staff have been working hard to set things rights.
“At Camano Island State Park, there was a lot of gravel moved around which we are getting back into place,” he said. “Flooding closed off the boat launch for several days and we also lost power to the bathrooms and the covered picnic building. Those structures were closed until the water receded and PUD could get in for repairs.”
Cama Beach State Park, famous for its quaint cabins within a stone’s throw of the water, also came through with little damage.
“Even though we were aware of the king tide, the low barometric pressure resulted in a much higher tide than we anticipated,” Wheeler said. “We had to close the cabins on New Year’s Eve—water got to within an inch of some of the cabins’ front doors.”
Wheeler said that, overall, infrastructure damage was minimal.
“Several of the picnic tables were damaged and will have to be replaced,” he said. “One of our staff got into a kayak at Camano Island State Park and was able to tow a dumpster back to shore.”
With ongoing climate change, sea levels are expected to continue to rise.
According to NOAA, data from 2021 show that global mean sea levels were 3.8 inches above 1993 levels, “making it the highest annual average in the satellite record.”
With extreme high tides expected again near the end of the month, area beaches could be looking at another round of flooding.
