Anacortes’ Planning, Community and Economic Development Department gave several updates during Monday’s City Council meeting.
The presentation covered community and economic development, building permits, land-use permits, 2021 and 2022 code enforcement cases, various legislative projects, construction project updates and 2023 promotion funds availability.
“I think it’s fair to say that this is probably the most comprehensive Planning Committee and Economic Development update to council in probably the past 10 years,” said Don Measamer, Anacortes director of planning.
According to the report, 543 total building permits were issued in Anacortes in 2022 as of July 18, and 45 land-use permit applications have been submitted this year. In 2021, there were 1,021 building permits issued.
Smart Gov Public Portal, a cloud-based software currently under development by the city, has completed the planning and initiation stage and is now working toward the execution, validation and testing stage of the projcet. The software will assist in permitting management, licensing and code management processes, among other features. The software should go live this fall.
Measamer also gave updates on several construction projects as well as a dozen legislative projects, including a Housing Action Plan, existing conditions report and others such as the tourism strategic plan and the special events process.
Regarding the construction project updates, 70% of all units to construct at Strandberg Crosswinds Cottages on Ana Copper Road have been completed as well as 95% of units at Strandberg Town Homes on 5915 Sunset, and 90% of units at Elevation Town Homes on 21st & Q 14 and at the Majectic Inn.
Updates on the MJB property at Q and 17th included work on plattings lots, erosion control measures and continued road and utility construction such as the first lift of paving, which will be completed by year's end. The 31-acre property’s conceptual plan includes senior living, condominiums, garden apartments, retail, restaurants, other housing and shoreline restoration.
In addition to updates on the Downtown Alliance’s recent work and new marketing strategies for Sharpes Corner, economic development updates pertained to the 2023 tourism funding cycle. The city would like to fund new events to boost tourism, especially between the months of January through March and from October through December.
Tourism applications are available online and are due back to the City of Anacortes Planning, Community and Economic Development Department by Friday, Sept. 30.
