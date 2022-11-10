SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A crowd gathered Thursday at the Northern State Recreation Area to celebrate the official opening of the Veterans Community Park Plaza.
An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony fittingly took place the day before Veterans Day.
“Today is a big day for everyone who has been involved,” said Skagit County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams. “There are just too many people to thank for their hard work and their sweat equity.
“This is what our veterans deserve and it’s absolutely amazing.”
The ceremony boasted a color guard from the Burlington-Edison High School NJROTC as well as a flyover courtesy of the Heritage Flight Museum.
Among those recognized were veterans, dignitaries and various community members. They were all there to herald the completion of a project that began in 2016 to honor those who served or are currently serving, and those who died in service of their country.
Jon Schmidt and Doyle Guffie played major roles in getting the Veterans Community Park Plaza built. The pair built the cornerstone project — the Vern Sims Veteran Pavilion — in 2016.
Schmidt, a Vietnam veteran, described Thursday as, “one of the best days of my life.” It was also one he shared with his family, including his grandchildren.
“Doyle and myself, we couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Schmidt said. “This was our vision to start with and it has absolutely exceeded our expectations. It really is first class and what veterans deserve.
“At 76 years old, you’ve been through the good and the bad, but by golly, this is what makes it all worth it.”
One of those in attendance was Yadi Young of Anacortes, whose late husband Gerald served in the Vietnam War and received the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1968.
Gerald Young’s citation reads in part, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a helicopter rescue crew commander.
“... Through his extraordinary heroism, aggressiveness, and concern for his fellow man, Capt. Young reflected the highest credit upon himself, the U.S. Air Force, and the Armed Forces of his country.”
Young’s Park, located on Guemes Island, is named in his honor. Yadi Young still lives on Guemes Island.
She said attending the ceremony meant a lot.
“It touches my heart that people in this country don’t forget their veterans,” Young said. “This place, it’s just so amazing. It’s just so valued by so many.
“My husband always said he was just the holder of the medal and that it truly belonged to a lot of others.”
Adams highlighted Young’s attendance.
“To have a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient represented is a big thing,” said Adams. “There are not many of them across the U.S. To have his widow here is such a special contribution and is pretty incredible.”
It’s people like Young that the plaza was built to honor.
“This has certainly taken some time, with all the grant monies and all the support from the commissioners, and from the start it was very much a grassroots effort within a community that knew this was important,” Adams said.
Interpretive panels to the plaza’s north and south tell the stories and harrowing accounts of those who served in the Vietnam War.
Those panels will be rotated out as veterans from other conflicts tell their stories.
“Reading those, every veteran has a different experience and a different story,” Young said. “It just means a lot to read about theirs.”
To the sides of the panels are places for nameplates that can be bought by those who wish to honor specific veterans.
A recently completed mile-long ADA-accessible trail along earthen berms that boasts a viewpoint and benches begins and ends at the parking lot.
Adams said from the start those involved were adamant that not only was it to be a veterans park, but something for the community.
“From the very beginning, the veterans wanted this to be something more,” he said. “Now this is more. People can enjoy the plaza, the picnic shelter and trail.”
To purchase a nameplate to honor of a veteran, go to the Parks and Recreation Department’s webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.