CONCRETE — The Concrete Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the holiday season with its second annual Find the Gnomes Challenge.
Gnomes started appearing throughout town on Thursday, and each week more will arrive.
The gnome count has increased this year to 17, said Chamber of Commerce President Valerie Stafford.
Participants in the challenge look for the gnomes in Concrete storefronts.
Those who find all of them by the end of the month are eligible to win a prize. And each week in December, there are more challenges and more ways to earn points.
To partake in the festivities anyone can download the free Eventzee app and use the code Concrete2022.
All of the gnomes have names and backstories. One is named Burpee and he likes to go sledding.
There is also Conrad, the keeper of the town's history, and Russ, who has an umbrella and wants residents to save for a rainy day.
Stafford said while the gnomes may bring in extra traffic for businesses, it's not required to go into a store to participate in the challenge.
She said that last year only 12 gnomes were made and it was not enough to meet the demand of local businesses.
Heather Hunter, manager at Savi Bank in Concrete, puts up a festive display around her gnome. She likes the event because it connects businesses and residents.
"It's a way to network without really even networking. You see people that you wouldn't normally talk to and it brings about conversation," Hunter said. "It involves the whole community and I like that."
Mayor Marla Reed said the challenge reminds her of the Adopt-A-Spot program she helped to start for the parks department.
She said it is a small time commitment for almost everyone involved, but it makes an impact on the community in the long run.
"It increases participation, it makes people want to be involved," Reed said.
Prizes include a staycation package, gift certificates and gnome ornaments.
Concrete has other festivities planned for the month of December.
The annual tree lighting, Santa visit and first create-your-own gnome workshop is Dec. 10.
A second gnome workshop is Dec. 18, and on Dec. 21 a free holiday movie will play at the Concrete Theatre.
The Holiday Lane decorating contest will also be occurring throughout December.
Details for all events can be found at concrete-wa.com.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
