CONCRETE — The Concrete Town Council approved Monday the spending of sales tax revenue and a $103,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant on replacing some wastewater membranes.
Three membranes were replaced last year with upgraded models.
Between last year’s flooding and the how badly the town’s wastewater system leaks, the membranes are in need of replacement, according to a letter to the council from Brian Walker of Water and Wastewater Services.
The town of Concrete produces 50,000 to 60,000 gallons of wastewater a day, but during the winter more than 200,000 gallons a day might be processed because of the amount of rainwater that infiltrates the system.
Originally only two more membranes were going to be replaced, but Walker recommended in his letter replacing the remaining five membranes. This should handle the added water and allow the membranes not to be worked harder than the warranty will cover.
The cost of the project is about $150,000, not including installation costs. The cost is more than $50,000 over what was initially anticipated.
Thankfully, on top of the grant the town has made more than $500,000 in sales tax revenue this year, according to Concrete Clerk-Treasurer Andrea Fichter. Only $155,000 was expected.
In another project, the town has received $550,000 from the state to help pay for three new sewer lift stations.
The stations were originally constructed in 1972.
There has been various work done on them over the years, but according to the Town Council meeting packet nothing has been done to the piping and valves in the wet wells. This has led to significant deterioration.
Concrete originally wanted to get the three lift stations retrofitted in April 2020, but did not have the money to do so.
The original cost of the project was $550,000, according to Fichter. That cost has risen significantly since the original estimate and an engineer with Gray and Osborne will provide the council with an updated cost estimate.
Once the town receives a new estimate, it will have to make a priority list of what can reasonably accomplished with the initial state appropriations while it looks for more funding.
Once a bid has been awarded, Fichter said it will likely take a few months to fully complete the project.
Monday’s meeting also marked the first time all council members were making the same amount of money.
The town’s salary commission recently approved $100 per meeting, special meeting and workshop for all council members.
Council members Rob Thomas and Marla Reed expressed their gratitude and thanked the salary commission for its decision.
Also during the council meeting, Marla Reed was voted mayor pro-tem. This was Mayor Jason Miller’s final council meeting.
Mayor applications and letters of interest are being accepted until Sept. 7.
They can be emailed to andreaf@concretewa.gov, hand delivered to 45672 Main St. in Concrete or mailed to P.O. Box 39, Concrete, 98237.
—Reporter Racquel Muncy :rmuncy@
skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter:
@Racquel_SVH
