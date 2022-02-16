Sewer overflow - February 2018

Sewage-tainted stormwater flows out of a manhole during a February 2018 storm. Anacortes city officials hope that proposed improvements to the city's wastewater system will prevent overflows during storms and improve the cleanliness of stormwater discharges into Guemes Channel. During a 32-hour rainstorm Feb. 3-4, 2018, the plant released 1.7 million gallons of overflow into the channel via the combined sewer outfall, according to a city report.

 City of Anacortes

The installation of the new sewer outfall pipe will be completed in two phases — marine construction and upland construction, according to an update given at Monday’s Anacortes City Council meeting.

The duration of marine construction will be about four weeks, with two weeks for upland site preparation, two weeks for sheet-piling and excavation and one day for the installation of the pipeline. In selecting a contractor for the marine construction portion of the project, the city distributed requests for qualifications to 18 companies and received six statements of qualifications. Four of the six contractors were asked to submit proposals, and a contract will be awarded on March 7 following the evaluation and scoring of the proposals.

Following the awarding of a contract, the city plans to issue a Notice to Proceed for the acquisition of materials, though a Notice to Proceed for construction is planned for Aug. 1.

“We want to make sure the materials are here before … Aug. 1,” said Fred Buckenmeyer, director of the public works department.

As for the upland construction portion of the project, the city plans to award that contract on March 21 and then issue a Notice to Proceed for the acquisition of materials only, with plans to award a Notice to Proceed for construction sometime in mid-2022.

“Worst case scenario, materials take a year,” Buckenmeyer said. “Best case scenario, we issue the Notice to Proceed for construction … sometime in the summer.”

