In a story headlined "Adding affordable housing" on page A1 of Saturday's newspaper, the income levels required to rent a unit at the Mount Vernon Family Housing development were misstated.

Half of the units will be for households with 50% or less of the area median income and the other half for households with 30% or less of the area median income.

The newspaper regrets the error.

