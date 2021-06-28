The 130-year-old former codfish processing plant at Fifth Street and K Avenue was destroyed by fire about 2 a.m. Monday.
The cause was not immediately known.
“It’s under investigation. It’s very early in the process,” Anacortes Assistant Fire Chief Jack Kennedy said. The old cannery site is between Trident Seafoods and Anchor Cove Marina.
There was no known damage to surrounding structures, he said.
One firefighter was treated for a non-serious heat-related illness, Kennedy said.
The vacant, dilapidated building — in the 1890s the first codfish processing plant north of San Francisco — was expected to be demolished in August.
Property owner Jerrel Barto proposes building a commercial building at the site, according to a project file available on the city website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.