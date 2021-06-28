The 130-year-old former codfish processing plant at Fifth Street and K Avenue was destroyed by fire about 2 a.m. Monday.
The cause was not immediately known.
“It’s under investigation. It’s very early in the process,” Anacortes Assistant Fire Chief Jack Kennedy said. There was no known damage to surrounding structures, he said. The site is located between Trident Seafoods and Anchor Cove Marina.
One firefighter was treated for a non-serious, heat-related illness, Kennedy said.
The vacant, dilapidated building — in the 1890s it was the first codfish processing plant north of San Francisco — was expected to be demolished in August. Property owner Jerrel Barto proposes building a commercial building at the site, according to a project file available on the city website.
Kennedy was on the scene at 9 a.m., watching as an excavator operator brought the remains of the building down and pushed debris in search of hot spots. A 100-foot aerial ladder operator sprayed water onto flare-ups.
“Nothing really comes to mind as to what would have been there that would cause that,” Kennedy said of the fire’s cause. “There was no power to the building and no gas. There shouldn’t have been any heating or cooking in there. If there was a transient (person) in there, which is not impossible, that could be a potential thing for us to look at.”
The city ordered the property owner in the fall to have a security fence installed around the building, which was in various states of collapse that worsened during the winter storms. The side of the building facing the channel was covered in graffiti, and several neighbors reported seeing people believed to be homeless regularly entering the building.
Barto, through his developer Nels Strandberg, had recently completed the arduous process of obtaining state and federal permits necessary to get city permission to raze the structure.
Kennedy said the building was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and firefighters could not enter the building to search for anyone who might be inside.
“We were able to get here and get some big water on it and get it knocked down quickly. There was a lot of fire burning when they got on scene,” he said. A search and rescue dog would be brought in, once it is safe to do so, to hopefully confirm that no one was inside during the fire, Kennedy said.
Some building debris got into the Guemes Channel, a state Department of Ecology representative said, but fortunately, firefighters did not have to use foam to extinguish the blaze.
Scott Bushnell lives across the street from the site, and at 9 a.m. joined a growing crowd of onlookers who watched the excavator and aerial ladder knock down flare-ups.
“I woke up kind of groggy, wondering why the light was reflecting off the windows funny,” he said. “About five seconds later, my neighbor called and said, ‘Are you awake yet?’” By that time, the building was fully engulfed.
Bushnell was not surprised. “The building is nothing but fuel. It’s dry, and there’s nothing inside but the wood frame.”
As the mop-up continued at the smoldering remains of Capt. J.A. Matheson’s Codfish Salting, Drying, Curing and Packing House, where schooners once arrived from the Bering Sea with holds full of Alaska cod, neighbors dreamed about what the site could be.
Christina McDonnell said she would like to see a restaurant. Bushnell said he thinks the site would be ideal for a maritime center, like the one in Port Townsend.
“Would that be perfect or not? Dinghies, rowboats, kayaks, canoes. It would be marvelous,” he said. “Of course, considering (Barto) owns the property, he gets to choose what he does with it.”
