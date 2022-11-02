A structure fire in the Big Lake area Wednesday destroyed the house of a family of five.
Multiple agencies responded to the residence in the 1600 block of Stonewood Drive and fought the blaze from 7:30 a.m. to noon, said Brett Berg, chief of the Big Lake Fire Department.
The fire started in an exterior room on the side of the house due to a wood burning stove and spread to the house, Berg said.
Berg said the family was awake when the blaze started and all evacuated without injury.
“They just ran for their lives basically,” he said.
Due to a lack of fire hydrants, agencies shuttled 50,000 gallons of water to the scene to fight the blaze, Berg said. The roof collapsed early on, creating difficulties in reaching the fire.
Berg said the family’s home and its vehicles, which were parked two to three feet from the structure, were a “total loss.” No neighboring structures sustained damage.
The American Red Cross has connected with the family to provide support, Berg said.
Berg said the Stonewood Drive fire is the second in a week in the Big Lake area caused by a heating device.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
