A structure fire in the Big Lake area Wednesday destroyed the house of a family of five.

Multiple agencies responded to the residence in the 1600 block of Stonewood Drive and fought the blaze from 7:30 a.m. to noon, said Brett Berg, chief of the Big Lake Fire Department.


— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

